Video Games

Iron Harvest: Operation Eagle Review

By Alex Verdini
techraptor.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a somewhat brief expansion with its first paid downloadable content, Iron Harvest: Operation Eagle comes back with a weighty DLC that introduces the Americans into the world of steampunk mechs around the fictional Great War time period. Following the events of the main game and subsequent DLC, Operation Eagle delivers big with a ton of new campaign missions and a significant gameplay addition by adding air vehicles. Adding flying blimp steampunk hybrid machines really adds another depth and layer to Iron Harvest: Operation Eagle, and helps fill out the game’s overall playstyles.

