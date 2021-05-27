Iron Harvest: Operation Eagle Review

What I like about indie developers the most in the video game world is their ability to take chances and go off the blueprint when it comes to game design. What is this blueprint I speak of? Well, it’s a term I use in relation to the industry that means they aren’t just printing the same thing over and over again year-in and year-out. They’re not listening to a CEO or budget officer telling them that ‘if we do the game this way again, then that means we’re earning X amount of profit’. If you don’t think that is a thing in the industry, then welcome to the gaming world! It’s a thing.