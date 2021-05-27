Pinnacle, Herrmann Jones hammer baseball foes

Edward Olivares is also back up. The Royals announced today they have placed shortstop Adalberto Mondesi on the 10-day Injured List retroactive to June 4 and have recalled outfielder Edward Olivares. They also activated reliever Josh Staumont and optioned pitcher Tyler Zuber to Triple-A Omaha. Mondesi has not appeared in a game since exiting the May 31 game against Pittsburgh with a tweaked hamstring, but his stint on the IL can only be retroactive up to three days. This is Mondesi’s second stint on the Injured List this season, he missed the first 45 games with an oblique injury he suffered on the eve of the regular season. The 25-year old shortstop was hitting .360/.360/.720 with two home runs in 25 plate appearances this year. Josh Staumont returns after being out since May 28 with a sprained right knee. In 21 appearances he has 25 strikeouts and 13 walks in 22 2⁄3 innings with a 2.78 ERA and a team-high five saves. Edward Olivares was sent down on June 3 after going 4-for-11 (.364)