May is Lupus Awareness Month. Awareness of this chronic disease lags, as 63% of American surveyed have never heard of lupus or know little about this disease. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, also known as lupus, is an inflammatory, multi-systemic, autoimmune disease with clinical manifestations that can change frequently and unexpectedly. Lupus can be mild, severe and anything in between. This disease can affect any part of the body from head to toe. Lupus is characterized by periods of flare and remission. If patients are not diagnosed and treated early, it can lead to irreversible organ damage.