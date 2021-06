I’ve stated before how much I adore synthwave music. There’s something extremely nostalgic and soothing about it to me, and I can listen to it for hours on end. It definitely helps me concentrate during my day job, and anyone that also sits at a desk knows how easy it is to feel burned out or get distracted while you’re trying to get through the day. There are few things I enjoy like getting into a groove while listening to some good synthwave music–my love of Zelda II being one of said few things. I know I’ve stated several times already on the site, but I’ll say it again: Zelda II: The Adventure of Link does not get the love it deserves. With that said, regardless of how you feel about the game mechanically, I think we can all get behind the idea of its soundtrack being nothing short of superb.