The franchise “Total War“has been one of the pillars of the strategic genre for over twenty years. The first chapter of this successful series debuted at the turn of the 90s and 2000s, and the era chosen by the development team for their first sortie was initially feudal Japan. The work was an immediate success not only among critics but also – and above all – among the public: recognitions that were anything but obvious in a historical moment in which the various declinations of the strategic genre dominated (almost) unchallenged playful scene. From the Rising Sun, Creative Assembly then looked to the West. Shortly afterwards, in fact, they decided to exploreHe was from the cavalry and medieval European kingdoms. That episode did not succeed in repeating the success of the previous one, but it had great merit: it laid the foundations for what is still considered to be one of the best (canonical) chapters ever published. We are talking, of course, of Total War: Rome.