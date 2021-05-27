newsbreak-logo
Food News: South African on Westminster, Kosher Market on Hope Street & Lobster Day at Narragansett

By Abbie Lahmers
providenceonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBintimani bids adieu to Boston, moves to Westminster. On Westminster Street next to Malted Barley (where Tom’s BaoBao used to be, as we say in Rhode Island) you’ll soon find Bintimani, a West African restaurant that’s been a fixture in the Roxbury community for years. While leaving Boston was difficult, assistant manager Aiyah Josiah-Faeduwor explains, “Everything about the opportunity to move to Providence holds promise to allow our roots to grow even deeper.” The new location will double as a shared space that will fill its off hours with pop-up markets, guest chefs, community events, and even a dance studio.

