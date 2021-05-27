newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palmyra, NY

Police: Palmyra Man Made Up Kidnapping Story

By Lucas Day
Posted by 
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Palmyra man has been arrested for lying about a kidnapping. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies say Tuesday night, 22-year old Cory Mcavinney allegedly gave a note to a gas station attendant and told him that the man on the note had kidnapped children and to call him, or 9-1-1 if he saw him. The gas station attendant immediately contacted police, who determined after their investigation Mcavinney had lied about the kidnapping and it was an attempt to get custody of his children.

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palmyra, NY
City
Wayne, NY
Palmyra, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#County Police#Man#Appearance Tickets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Shortsville, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Six Homeless After Shortsville Fire

Six people are homeless after a fire last night at an apartment building on West Main Street in Shortsville. Manchester and Shortsville firefighters put the fire out, but the upstairs apartment in the split level building has been declared uninhabitable by code enforcement. No one was hurt. The Red Cross is helping the residents. Investigators think the fire was an accident.
Geneva, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Geneva Man Arrested on Kidnapping, Strangulation Charges

A Geneva man has been arrested on felony charges of kidnapping and strangulation. On May 16th, Geneva Police were called to the Emergency Room to speak with an assault victim. Thomas Evans, Senior is accused of restraining the victim, refusing to let them leave while threatening deadly physical force. Evans allegedly punched, choked, and threw the victim to the ground and held his foot over their chest and neck preventing them from breathing while yelling for them to die.
Penn Yan, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Woman Accused of Switching Price Tags on Store Merchandise

A 63-year old Penn Yan woman was arrested on petit larceny and criminal tampering charges by village police Thursday night. Officers responded to a village business for the report of a customer switching price tags on items in the store. The officers were able to identify Heffernan and while speaking with her, she allegedly admitted to switching the tags and attempting to pay for the items.
Dundee, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

House Fire in Dundee Under Investigation

Firefighters from Dundee and Himrod battled a house fire last night on Washington Street in the village of Dundee. The fire reportedly started on the second floor of the house. No injuries were reported. Investigators are still looking into the cause.
Lyons, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Sodus Man Accused of Trespassing in Lyons

A 63-year old Sodus man was arrested early Tuesday morning on criminal trespass following an incident in the town of Lyons. Dean Brown is accused of knowingly entering a Jackson Street home and remaining unlawfully. He was released on an appearance ticket for Lyons Town Court.
Wayne County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Henrietta Man Picked Up on Wayne County Warrant

A 21-year old Henrietta man was arrested on a warrant out of Wayne County Wednesday morning. Daniel Desano was stopped by Irondequoit Police and was picked up on a warrant for failure to appear. Desano was arrested and transported to the Wayne County Jail to answer charges of aggravated unlicensed operation, and unlicensed operator.
Cayuga County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

UPDATE: Police Investigate Body Found in Owasco Lake

State Police investigators located the deceased in shallow water and believe at this time it was an accidental drowning, but are not ruling anything out. The body was removed and taken to the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Cayuga County 911 dispatchers say State Police are investigating...
Auburn, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Auburn Man Admits to Stabbing Teen Girl Last Summer

Just as jury selection was set to begin in his trial Monday, an Auburn man pleaded guilty to stabbing a 14-year old Auburn girl last summer. 27-year old James Scott will get 15 years to life in state prison when sentenced in August after pleading guilty to assault as a violent felon. This is Scott’s fourth violent felony conviction. Last July 14th, Scott entered the backyard of a home on Wall Street and approached a teen girl while displaying a pocketknife and demanding she gives him her dog. After she relinquished the animal, Scott stabbed her in the back and shoulder. He then fled the scene with the dog but was caught by police a short distance away.
Bloomfield, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Bloomfield Man Arrested on Warrant

A 44-year old Bloomfield man was arrested Sunday by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant issued out of East Bloomfield Town Court last November. The warrant was issued when Jason Mack failed to appear on several traffic tickets. Mack was taken to the Ontario County Jail to await...
Steuben County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Corning Man Accused of Kidnapping

A Steuben County man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a five-year-old last Friday in Denison Park in Corning. Police say the child was taken while it was with a foster care caseworker, who identified Joshua Lewis to police and the car he was seen driving away with. The child and the 30-year-0ld Lewis were later located in the town of Cameron. Uninjured, the child was returned to the caseworker.
Geneva, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Geneva Man Arrested on Warrant for Failure to Appear

A 61-year old Geneva man was arrested Monday on an Ontario County Bench Warrant for failure to appear. Charles Brinson was arrested following an investigation by the Geneva Police Department in which they located him during a separate incident. Brinson was turned over to the Sheriff’s Department and taken to...
Ovid, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Ovid Man Arrested on Criminal Mischief and Trespassing Charges

A 32-year old Ovid man was arrested on a warrant issued out of Ovid Town Court on criminal mischief and trespassing charges. Steven Downley was arrested back in March after an incident in which he allegedly damaged property while trespassing. He then failed to appear in court on the charge. Downey responded to the LEC in Romulus and was placed into custody.
Seneca Falls, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Teen Boy Struck By Car in Front of Seneca Falls Community Center

A 14-year old boy was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital Wednesday night after being struck by a car in front of the Seneca Falls Community Center. Police say the boy was riding his bike south on Walnut Street at a high rate of speed when he was struck by a car that was leaving the Center’s front parking lot. The teen suffered non-life threatening injuries to his head, arms and legs.
Law EnforcementPosted by
FL Radio Group

Law Enforcement to Step Up Patrols Memorial Day Weekend

New York State Police and local law enforcement statewide will increase patrols to combat drunk, impaired, and reckless driving throughout Memorial Day weekend. The enforcement period starts on Friday, May 28 and runs through Tuesday, June 1. Memorial Day is one of the busiest travel holidays of the year and police will be out in force to remove impaired and reckless drivers from our highways.