Police: Palmyra Man Made Up Kidnapping Story
A Palmyra man has been arrested for lying about a kidnapping. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies say Tuesday night, 22-year old Cory Mcavinney allegedly gave a note to a gas station attendant and told him that the man on the note had kidnapped children and to call him, or 9-1-1 if he saw him. The gas station attendant immediately contacted police, who determined after their investigation Mcavinney had lied about the kidnapping and it was an attempt to get custody of his children.www.fingerlakesdailynews.com