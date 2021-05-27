All-Weather Coastal Pillows made in Pawtucket
Seeking to spruce up your living area – indoor or out – with some seaside charm? Set sail for Nantucket Bound and their line of nautical pillows. Combining durable Sunbrella fabric and shoreline symbols, this Pawtucket-based company anchors itself on high-quality materials and embroidered artistry. Founded in 1997 producing an ever-growing line of tackle bags and boat accessories, Nantucket Bound drifted into home goods where they continue their passion for the sea. Their weatherproof pillows can turn any outdoor or indoor living space into an instant nautical retreat. Use them for rest and relaxation on the patio, at the beach, or in the office. Peruse their line of cushions online and you’re shore to find decor fit for a regatta.providenceonline.com