2 Michigan football teams included in list of best non-title squads

By Michael Whitaker
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There have been several great editions of the Michigan Wolverines that have fallen short of winning a national title, and they’ve been recognized by ESPN. Bill Connelly authored a list of whom he believes are the greatest 50 teams in college football history to come short of winning a national title, and two Wolverines teams have made that list. At the top of the list? The 10-0 Wolverines of 1947, the year that Notre Dame was voted champion by the Associated Press.

