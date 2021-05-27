2 Michigan football teams included in list of best non-title squads

There have been several great editions of the Michigan Wolverines that have fallen short of winning a national title, and they’ve been recognized by ESPN. Bill Connelly authored a list of whom he believes are the greatest 50 teams in college football history to come short of winning a national title, and two Wolverines teams have made that list. At the top of the list? The 10-0 Wolverines of 1947, the year that Notre Dame was voted champion by the Associated Press.