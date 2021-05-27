Galax 3060 LHR Listed For Sale – (Spoiler – It’s Expensive!)

Earlier this month Nvidia confirmed that pretty much the entire GeForce RTX 30XX range of graphics cards was set to receive an LHR (Lite Hash Rate) revision. Well, with the exception of the 3090. The key idea of this is that with the GPUs essentially having their hash-rate cut in half, it would make them less attractive to miners, and, who knows, it might help get more of them into the hands of gaming consumers. That is, at least, the theory.