newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Danny Ainge gave his thoughts on Kyrie Irving’s comments about Boston

By Hayden Bird
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

"I think our fans are very respectful."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tGl0q_0aDbpxAR00
Kyrie Irving and Danny Ainge talk before a Nets-Celtics game on Dec. 18, 2020. AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

The Celtics head into Game 3 of the first round playoff series against the Nets on Friday facing an 0-2 deficit.

One question Boston might not have to confront is whether the team — already without Jaylen Brown due to injury — would also have to overcome a potential absence of Jayson Tatum.

The 23-year-old left Game 2 after getting poked in the eye, but should be available to play on Friday at TD Garden according to Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge.

“Yeah, I think he’s going to be fine,” Ainge said during his weekly interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich.”

“All I know is that he was poked in the eye, and it was painful and [his vision] was blurry and he was having trouble seeing out of it,” Ainge explained. “But with rest he’s doing much better, better than I am with the allergies.”

Ainge was also asked about the recent comments made by former Celtic Kyrie Irving.

Irving, who left Boston as a free agent for Brooklyn in 2019, was asked on Tuesday about returning to play in TD Garden now that fans will be there.

“I am just looking forward to competing with my teammates and hopefully, we can just keep it strictly basketball; there’s no belligerence or racism going on — subtle racism,” Irving told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols. “People yelling sh*t from the crowd, but even if it is, it’s part of the nature of the game and we’re just going to focus on what we can control.”

“I’m not the only one who could attest to this,” Irving added when asked if he had experienced racism in Boston before. “It is what it is.”

During his interview on Thursday, Ainge was asked if he fears Irving’s comments would have an influence on the perception of Boston and playing for the Celtics in the eyes of other NBA players (and potential free agents).

“I think that everybody’s influencing somebody,” Ainge explained. “So yeah, I think that there’s – my fear is that could possibly happen. But I think that our players, and players that have played here in the past, all have their experiences to share, and that’s just one player.”

“Quite honestly I’ve never heard any of it,” Ainge added. “I’m not saying the city of Boston, I’m saying the downtown or the TD Garden…I think our fans are very respectful.”

Ainge agreed when asked if he thought the Celtics’ history reflected an early commitment in NBA history to diversity.

“I mean first Black player, first Black coach, first Black starting five,” Ainge noted. “I think that our history is pretty good when it comes to that as far as the Boston Celtics are concerned.”

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Kyrie Irving
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thoughts#The Sports Hub#Toucher Rich#Espn#The Boston Celtics#Celtic Kyrie Irving#Sports Hub#Celtics President#Nba History#The Nets#Playoff Series#Rest#Basketball Operations#Td Garden#Subtle Racism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBC Sports

Bring on the Play-In Tournament!

The final day of the regular season was certainly a busy affair, as all 30 teams were in action. And there wasn't much clarity at the beginning of the day either, as many of the playoff seeds were not locked in. While some teams were playing with postseason/play-in tournament in mind, others were taking one last shot at improving their draft lottery odds. Here's a look at some of Sunday's most important happenings.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Jaylen Brown officially available tonight

Jay Allen: Jaylen Brown (sprained right ankle) will go through his pregame warmups and be a game-time decision tonight against the #Blazers. Jamie Hudson: Celtics Update: Jaylen Brown (right ankle; sprain) is questionable; Kemba Walker (left oblique; strain) is out vs. Blazers Sunday. 1 week ago – via Twitter chrisgrenham.
NBAHastings Tribune

Ira Winderman: Heat-Celtics a rivalry with meaning, mouthiness, melodrama

That the Miami Heat’s 2021 playoff-race fate well could be decided in Boston should come as no surprise. Heat-Celtics has a way of elevating the stakes. Last season, it was the Heat eliminating the Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals. A decade earlier, it was the Heat ending Boston’s Big...
NBAFrankfort Times

Durant, Irving power Nets past Cavs for No. 2 seed in East

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant had 23 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets took the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-109 on Sunday night. Kyrie Irving added 17 points and joined an elite list of shooters for the...
NBACelticsBlog

Low Seeding Doesn’t Bode Well For Celtics’ Playoff Future

Let’s face it, things grow gloomier by the day when it comes to the playoff prospects of the Boston Celtics. A year removed from an impressive playoff upset of the reigning champion Toronto Raptors and a run to the Eastern Conference final last year in the NBA bubble, the luck of the Irish appears to have run out of the Celtics this season. This season, Boston’s bubble has clearly burst.
NBAclnsmedia.com

Gary Washburn: Time For New Voices in Celtics Front Office

Danny Ainge made attempts to recover from another difficult offseason where the Celtics lost a key contributor in Gordon Hayward and entered the season with a roster exception to replace him. The team eventually added Evan Fournier, a good fit whose entrance got derailed by COVID, then replaced a struggling Moe Wagner with Jabari Parker in hope of a resurgence.
NBAYardbarker

Celtics' Danny Ainge defends head coach Brad Stevens despite rough season

Brad Stevens’ reputation has taken a bit of a hit this season given the Boston Celtics struggles. But management is still very much in his corner. Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge appeared this week on 98.5’s "Toucher and Rich." In the episode, Ainge defended Stevens, saying that Stevens is a “fantastic” coach who is “getting better, not worse.”
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Nets' Kyrie Irving Makes NBA History

Kyrie Irving joined a very exclusive club on Sunday afternoon in the Brooklyn Nets' season finale against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Not only did the Nets solidify themselves as the second seed in the Eastern Conference, but Irving is now just the ninth player in NBA history to reach the coveted 50/40/90 club.
NBAclnsmedia.com

Is Danny Ainge the Problem for the Celtics?

Gary Washburn joined Adam Kaufman and Evan Valenti on Celtics Beat with strong criticism of the recent performance of Danny Ainge, Mike Zarren and Boston’s front office. Washburn says the Celtics not only need new voices on Brad Stevens’ coaching staff, but new perspectives aside from Zarren and Austin Ainge when it comes to talent evaluation. Grant Williams, Romeo Langford, Carsen Edwards, Tremont Waters and Tacko Fall have struggled to impact Boston in any way since Ainge drafted them and they’ve become the entirety of the Celtics depth. When injuries struck this year, they became devastating, as even solid pick in Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard have struggled to step into the starting lineup. Washburn mentioned Paul Pierce as a name that could mix up Boston’s front office ideology, which Washburn argued has grown arrogant in recent years overlooking Trevor Ariza and other veterans who could’ve helped the bench.
NBAnumberfire.com

Evan Fournier (knee) off Celtics' injury report for Tuesday

The Boston Celtics did not list Evan Fournier (knee) on their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Fournier, as well as most of the Celtics' top available players, sat out Sunday's regular-season finale, but appears to be on track to suit up for tomorrow's contest against the Wizards.
NBAESPN

Brooklyn Nets secure No. 2 seed as Kyrie Irving joins 50/40/90 club

NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn Nets secured the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with pizazz on Sunday night, completing one of the most impressive plays of the team's season during their 123-109 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. In the final seconds of the first half, Blake Griffin intercepted...
NBAbostonnews.net

Slumping Celtics host hot Wizards in play-in game

The Boston Celtics ended the regular season in a deep slump, while the Washington Wizards soared to the finish line. Their paths will converge Tuesday night when the Celtics host the Wizards in the play-in round. The winner will land the No. 7 seed for the Eastern Conference playoffs, while the loser will get another attempt to play their way in on Thursday night.
NBAnumberfire.com

Celtics' Jayson Tatum (ankle) not on injury report for Tuesday

The Boston Celtics did not list Jayson Tatum (ankle) on their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Tatum sat out Sunday's regular-season finale, but it looks like he and most of the Celtics' expected starters will be available for Tuesday's play-in game. Tatum set career-bests in several...