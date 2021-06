Pokemon Sword and Shield introduced Nintendo Switch players to an awesome cast of characters, including the Gym Leader Raihan. Leon's long-time rival has quickly become a fan favorite, and now players will have a chance to snag a Nendoroid based on the character from the Good Smile Company! As with previous Nendoroid releases based on the Pokemon games, Raihan is accompanied by one of his partners: Duraludon! Buyers will also receive multiple face plates, two versions of the Rotom phone (one vertical and one horizontal), and a base. For fans of the Gym Leader, this looks like an exciting set!