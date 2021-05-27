Uk'otoa Review

Do you ever think about games that you used to play when you were younger and how if given a chance to be reborn in a way for a new audience, how well they would do? What changes would you make to some of your favorites? Maybe adding an upgrade in the graphics or new sounds to bring a refreshing take on it would be ideal. Maybe add in a new control scheme that could actually make the gameplay better or even add some leaderboards to add some friendly competition. It really can make you think about how ideas can improve an experience from what you might remember playing. So does developer, Red Chain Games bring some of these ideas? Let’s find out with Boxed In for PlayStation VR.