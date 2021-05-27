Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Uk'otoa Review

By Andrew Stretch
techraptor.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUk'otoa Uk'otoa keep him locked away... Darington Press, the tabletop publishing company of Critical Role, has released their first game Uk’otoa. This unique ‘semi-coop’ board game puts players in the shoes of a number of sailing factions whose ship has come under attack by Uk’otoa, a monstrous leviathan that hunts the Lucidian Ocean. Uk’otoa will be familiar to those who watch Critical Role’s second campaign as the once patron to warlock Fjord. Just how much destruction will Uk’otoa get up to now that he’s free…

techraptor.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Players#Board Game#Publishing Company#A Simple Game#Uk#Darington Press#Critical Role#Ukotoa#The Darington Brigade#The Bottom Line#Review#Meeples#Random Meeple Placement#Fjord#Sailing Factions#Gaps#Meeple Avoid#Multiple Actions#Space#Saved Up Cards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamestheplaystationbrahs.com

Boxed In – The Review

Do you ever think about games that you used to play when you were younger and how if given a chance to be reborn in a way for a new audience, how well they would do? What changes would you make to some of your favorites? Maybe adding an upgrade in the graphics or new sounds to bring a refreshing take on it would be ideal. Maybe add in a new control scheme that could actually make the gameplay better or even add some leaderboards to add some friendly competition. It really can make you think about how ideas can improve an experience from what you might remember playing. So does developer, Red Chain Games bring some of these ideas? Let’s find out with Boxed In for PlayStation VR.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Biomutant – Review

It is difficult to find a more unique and exciting concept for a new video game than Biomutant in 2021. A post-apocalypse where humans have gone extinct thanks to their own waste and destruction of the world; in their wake rise mutated mammals that have inherited the Earth and created societies and factions on top of the waste and ruin of humans long ago.
ComputersTechRadar

BisectHosting review

BisectHosting offers an outstanding amount of flexibility with its affordably priced plans which makes the service easy to recommend to those searching for Minecraft server hosting on a budget. BisectHosting came into existence in 2011 as a child company of Venture Node LLC and was registered in Ohio. Although they...
Public HealthPosted by
BoardingArea

Review: The UK’s HALO Home Covid-19 Test (I Will Be Avoiding It)

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Strangeland Review

Old, abandoned carnivals and theme parks have their own special kind of aesthetic. They’re spooky and decrepit, but the bright, garish colors and attractions intended for fun and amusement of all ages, slowly rotting away into ruin while conjuring vivid memories of times gone by and happy memories, is its own type of haunted. So, it’s appropriately fitting that Strangeland, the latest game from developers Wormwood Studios and publishers Wadjet Eye Games, takes place in one such broken down carnival.
Hobbiesbeastsofwar.com

Darrington Press Release Their First Board Game, Uk’otoa!

Darrington Press, the gaming wing of the Critical Role kingdom, has now released its first board game into the world. Uk'otoa, based on Fjord's terrifying deep-sea dwelling patron, is now available for you to snap up from the Critical Role store in the UK, US, Canada and Australia. Uk'otoa Box...
ElectronicsTrustedReviews

Whirlpool FreshCare FFD 9448 BSV UK Review

Eschewing smart features to get the basics right, the Whirlpool FreshCare FFD 9448 BSV UK is a solid mid-range 9kg washing machine. Decent running costs combined with great stain removal at low temperatures plus simple controls make this a great choice. Availability. UKRRP: £380. USARRP: $. EuropeRRP: €. CanadaRRP: CA$
Technologycybernews.com

PrivateVPN review

PrivateVPN is very similar to services like VyprVPN or VPN Unlimited. They may not be the most famous brands, but that doesn’t stop them from competing with market leaders and often winning. The amount of promotion shouldn’t determine the quality of a VPN. So, in my PrivateVPN review, you can...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Mini Review: Gadgeteer (PS4) - A Fulfilling VR Physics Puzzler

Virtual reality is a fantastic arena with which to explore puzzles – especially when the idea is such a fun and refreshing one. Gadgeteer sees you designing amazing Rube Goldberg contraptions by placing all the missing pieces to complete the machines, while progressing through an abode’s various rooms. What starts with simple domino and marble puzzles grows increasingly more complicated. They get longer, more vertical, and eventually, you have to be mindful of branching paths. The learning curve is a gentle one, with early levels requiring little work, but things quickly evolve into progressively larger tasks. You will be presented with a starting point, and ending point, and the rest is an expansive ocean of obstacles to navigate.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Steam Launches Developer DIY Collaborative Steam Bundles

Since 2016 there have been bundles on Steam, following the lead of third-party stores like Humble Bundle, but they have primarily been of a company's own work. There have been a few exceptions, but those were all hand-curated by Valve, the company known for the term 'valve time'. Now, however, they have created a tool to let developers and publishers create their own collaborative Steam bundles on Steam.
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Dark Souls-inspired RPG Hellpoint gets a discount on Switch

Are you in the mood for an intense, action-packed RPG? Then we may have found a deal for you. Currently, the Dark Souls-inspired title Hellpoint is on offer over at Amazon UK. You can currently grab it for £18.52 – that’s a saving of £8.47. Hellpoint first came onto the...
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Demeo Is a Fantastic Virtual Tabletop Experience

I love tabletop board games and role-playing games. There’s something super satisfying about skimming through your hand of cards, moving physical pieces around, and seeing the ‘action’ unfold on a physical play space with imaginary combat. Recently there has been a huge push for tabletop-type experiences digitally, with games like Tabletop Simulator becoming increasingly popular—especially with the pandemic still raging around us. That’s why I’m so excited for Demeo–because it represents the future of remote tabletop interactions.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

tERRORbane announced for Nintendo Switch

Crunching Koalas have announced their latest game for the Nintendo Switch: tERRORbane, a RPG developed by BitNine Studios. Described as a “a cheeky love letter to iconic games of several generations”, the game has you face not just the usual monsters, but also of hordes of… nasty bugs and glitches.
Video Gamescramgaming.com

Sniper Elite VR – Release Date Trailer | PSVR, Steam VR, Oculus

Rebellion posted a new trailer for their upcoming Sniper Elite VR which launches on July 8th 2021. The game comes to most VR platforms which is great news for all concerned. Southern Italy, 1943. Fascist forces occupy your homeland. Using stealth, authentic weaponry, and your skilled marksmanship as an elite sniper, fight for the Italian Resistance in this exhilarating first-person shooter.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Sniper Elite VR Releases July 8 For Quest, PSVR & SteamVR

Rebellion revealed Sniper Elite VR will launch July 8, 2021 on PlayStation VR, Steam VR, Quest and Rift. A new trailer for the shooter showcases some of the gameplay. You’ll play as an “Italian partisan, fighting fascism in a powerful World War II story told through his harrowing memories as you protect your fellow countrymen and drive back the merciless invaders,” according to Rebellion. The game is developed in partnership with Just Add Water and Coatsink and it offers an 18 mission campaign with either full locomotion or single stick teleport. You’ll use rifles, SMGs, pistols, shotguns and the developers are promising some satisfying gunplay throughout. The game will also include a VR version of x-ray kill cam that’s a signature of the Sniper Elite franchise.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Amazon Prime adds Battlefield 4 to pick up for free in June

Amazon Prime Gaming members usually get a bunch of free games and in-game goodies every month from a wide variety of titles. In addition to these benefits, subscribers will receive a free copy of Battlefield 4 on Origin this month. The code will give users access to the standard edition...
Video Gamesava360.com

The Origin Mission Gameplay (Android, iOS) - Part 1

The Origin Mission Gameplay (Android, iOS) - Part 1. The Origin Mission is now available on Android and ios, you can download through Google Playstore and iOS through Appstore. ------------------------------------------ ▬▬▬ Description ▬▬▬. ------------------------------------------ The gunfire is never stopping here, please join in the battle right now and show off...
Video Gamespixelkin.org

PlayStation Indies sale includes hundreds of discounted indie games

Indie games may thrive on PC, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find some great indies on console. How about hundreds of them? During the PlayStation Indies promotion, Sony is featuring over one thousand indie games on sale on the PlayStation Store, up to 90% off. The sale includes recent...