D23 Inside Disney Episode 89 | John Stamos Talks Big Shot

While it's still not clear if The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira will be returning as Michonne for the 11th and final season of the long-running series or the upcoming "Rick Grimes" films, but if what The Hollywood Reporter and Collider are reporting pans out, Gurira will be spending a whole lot more time in the MCU reprising her role as Okoye- and not just in Ryan Coogler's upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Working off a reference in a THR profile of Jamie Mandelbaum in the feature "Power Lawyers 2021: Hollywood's Top 100 Attorneys," Collider has confirmed with "sources close to the project" that Gurira is in negotiations for a streaming series from Coogler's Proximity Media set in Wakanda with a heavy focus on her Black Panther character (though representatives for Disney and Marvel have not commented).