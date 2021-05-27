D23 Inside Disney Episode 89 | John Stamos Talks Big Shot
Eternals trailer debuts, the Cruella soundtrack and score albums are available now from Walt Disney Records, Hocus Pocus 2 is set to go into production with original stars, new trailer for The Mysterious Benedict Society released, new cast members join Zombies 3, shopDisney debuts the "Buy a Book, Give a Book" program, and Disneyland Hotel gets re-opening date. Big Shot star John Stamos on Candlelight at EPCOT and how he got the Disneyland sign to his house.d23.com