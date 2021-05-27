Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salamanca, NY

Police reports 5/27/21: Traffic stop leads to multiple drug charges in Salamanca

Times-Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALAMANCA — A Chautauqua County woman faces several drug-related charge following a traffic stop, the Salamanca Police Department announced Wednesday. Amanda Sendall, 35, of Gerry, was arrested at 9:18 p.m. Tuesday on a bench warrant following a traffic stop. Sendall was additionally charged with third-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug, a class B felony; fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony; third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors; and two-counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

www.oleantimesherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cattaraugus, NY
City
Allegany, NY
City
Machias, NY
City
Salamanca, NY
City
Jamestown, NY
City
Franklinville, NY
County
Chautauqua County, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Weston Mills, NY
Olean, NY
Crime & Safety
Salamanca, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Wellsville, NY
City
Hinsdale, NY
City
Olean, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Paraphernalia#New York State Police#Drug Charges#Traffic Police#Felony Charges#Olean Police#Portville Ceres Road#Ried#Jones Memorial Hospital#Cattaraugus County Court#Olean Portville Road#Salamanca Police Tuesday#Traffic Stop#Probation Warrant#Second Degree Assault#Criminal#Stolen Property#Controlled Substance#Bench Warrant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Cars
News Break
Walmart
Related
Catskill, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Police: 3 arrested after traffic stop in Catskill

CATSKILL — A traffic stop on the New York State Thruway in Catskill ended with the arrest of three people on felony drug possession charges, Tara L. McCormick, public information officer for state police Troop T, said. The three were allegedly possessed 51 grams of crack cocaine, McCormick said. Stephanie...
Chautauqua County, NYPost-Journal

Area Police Reports

≤KENNEDY — Troopers out of Jamestown charged Robert Blakey, 23, of Jamestown, with driving while ability impaired by drugs. Blakey was pulled over on Route 394 on Saturday for a traffic violation and after failing several SFSTs, Blakey was placed under arrest. Blakey provided a blood sample at UPMC Hospital in Jamestown and was then transported to Jamestown for processing. Blakey was issued tickets and is to be in the town of Poland Court next month.
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

Area police

KENNEDY — Troopers out of Jamestown charged Robert Blakey, 23, of Jamestown, with driving while ability impaired by drugs. Blakey was pulled over on Route 394 on Saturday for a traffic violation and after failing several SFSTs, Blakey was placed under arrest. Blakey provided a blood sample at UPMC Hospital in Jamestown and was then transported to Jamestown for processing. Blakey was issued tickets and is to be in the town of Poland Court next month.
Jamestown, NYchautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Jailed for Burglary on Falconer Street

Jamestown Police arrested a 27-year-old city man following a reported burglary in progress last Sunday. Officers responded to an address on Falconer Street, where the homeowner told police that he heard someone upstairs and called 911 for help. During the investigation, police learned that Cody DiDomenico allegedly broke into the residence and stole a cell phone and other property belonging to the victim. DiDomenico was located by officers a short distance away as he was trying to enter another residence. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Jamestown City Jail on one count of 2nd-degree burglary, two counts of petit larceny, and one count of trespassing. DiDomenico is currently in the Chautauqua County Jail on $40,000 bail.
Sodus, NY13 WHAM

Police: One dead after vehicles collide in Sodus

(WHAM) - One person was killed Monday afternoon in a collision between two vehicles in Sodus, according to New York State Police. State Police said they were called to Sodus Center Road east of Robinson Road just before 2 p.m. Troopers said a commercial vehicle heading east collided in the...
Olean, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Still missing: Search for Cole Geise continues in Olean

OLEAN, N.Y. — Cole Geise of Olean still has not been found. He has been missing since the beginning of the month. 2 On Your Side reached out to the Olean Police Department Friday night to see if there were any new leads. The captain in charge of the investigation says police have exhausted all of their leads and will only continue the search if a credible tip comes in.
Olean, NYwesb.com

Cole Geise Update

There’s been happy outcome in the search for missing Olean man Cole Geise. According to Facebook posts and a story in the Bradford Era, Capt. Robert Blovsky said that by his own choice, Cole was staying in an abandoned house on Adams Street, which he had personally checked at the beginning of the search. Cole found some blankets and was sleeping there. He declined to give a reason that Cole left the family home without telling anyone citing familial issues, but nothing to do with criminal abuse.
Mayville, NYObserver

Westfield woman, 83, charged in harassing another individual

MAYVILLE — An 83-year-old Westfield woman is facing fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment charges after an incident Thursday afternoon. At about 4:30 p.m., Chautauqua County sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Elm Street for a reported criminal mischief. After an investigation, it was found the Nora M. Shreve had gone to the residence and proceeded to damage two windows with the intent of harassing another individual. Shreve was issued an appearance ticket directing her to appear in Chautauqua Town Court. She will answer to her charges at a later date.
Westfield, NYchautauquatoday.com

83-year-old Westfield woman charged after criminal mischief incident

An investigation into a report of a criminal mischief case in Mayville resulted in charges being filed against an 83-year-old Westfield woman. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say Nora Shreve had gone to an Elm Street residence around 4:30 pm Thursday and allegedly damaged two windows with the intent of harassing another person. Deputies issued Shreve an appearance ticket for criminal mischief in the 4th degree and harassment 2nd, directing her to appear in Chautauqua Town Court at a later date.
Olean, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Geise family thanks Olean Police, community for finding their son

OLEAN, N.Y. — Channel 2 photojournalist Catie Brown was able to speak Sunday afternoon with the Geise family about the safe return of their 22-year-old autistic son, Cole. Steve Geise, who is Cole's father, told her "It's amazing what a small community can do when they really want to pull together. It's a lot of positive stuff in this whole experience."
Olean, NYTimes-Herald

Police master 5/13/21: Olean man charged with burglary, escape

OLEAN — An Olean man briefly escaped police custody Wednesday afternoon after being arraigned on burglary charges, the Olean Police Department announced. Brennen D. Smith, 31, of 116 E. Pine St., was initially charged at 12:15 p.m. with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor.
Fredonia, NYchautauquatoday.com

Sheriff's Office Appears in Downtown Fredonia for National Police Week

Members of the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and its K-9 unit made a stop in downtown Fredonia on Friday in celebration of National Police Week. Deputies appeared at Lady of the Lake and A Spot and a Spell on West Main Street to give away free coffee and Thin Blue Line flags for residents to show support for the men, women, and K-9s that keep the county safe. Fredonia Mayor Doug Essek and Lady of the Lake Owner Patti Valentine were also on hand.
Olean, NYBuffalo News

Police running out of places to search for missing Olean man

It has been two weeks since Cole Geise was reported missing, and tips on the Olean man's whereabouts are dwindling. "Originally we had had some sightings that we felt were credible, we needed to check them out," said Olean Police Capt. Robert Blovsky. But police and volunteers searching for Geise,...
Ripley, NYchautauquatoday.com

Ripley man charged with criminal contempt and intimidating a witness

An investigation conducted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and the County District Attorneys Office has led a Ripley man being charged with criminal contempt in the 1st degree and intimidating a witness in the 3rd degree. Investigators say that 21-year-old Isiah Fuentes allegedly violated a valid order of protection by contacting a victim in the case by electronic means and making threats against her. Fuentes was arrested and taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment. He was remanded to the jail without bail.