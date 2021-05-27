Police reports 5/27/21: Traffic stop leads to multiple drug charges in Salamanca
SALAMANCA — A Chautauqua County woman faces several drug-related charge following a traffic stop, the Salamanca Police Department announced Wednesday. Amanda Sendall, 35, of Gerry, was arrested at 9:18 p.m. Tuesday on a bench warrant following a traffic stop. Sendall was additionally charged with third-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug, a class B felony; fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony; third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors; and two-counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.www.oleantimesherald.com