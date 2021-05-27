Nintendo Further Demonstrates Skyward Sword HD’s Button-Only Controls

Locking Features Behind Amiibo Is Nothing New for Nintendo. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is a game that is fondly remembered by only a few, myself included. It most often gets criticized for its motion controls, tedium, and fetch quests. Unlike immeasurable exploration given to us by Breath of the Wild, Skyward Sword is filled with backtracking through the same areas and completing dungeon after dungeon without much of a break. This can get time-consuming and irritating, a notion that Nintendo seems to agree with as they’ve finally included the option for you to fast travel from anywhere—only it’s locked behind a $25 plastic figure. Admittedly, for those like myself who already collect Amiibo, this is just a cool perk you get in addition to buying the figure, but there are millions of players who don’t want to shell out more for extra features.