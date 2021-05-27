Cancel
Nintendo Further Demonstrates Skyward Sword HD’s Button-Only Controls

Cover picture for the articleNintendo has been hyping up fans on social media about the upcoming release of Skyward Sword HD by sharing clips, promotional artwork, and other fun tidbits about the HD remake of the 2011 hit. In a recent tweet from Nintendo UK, they show off the different control styles that you can choose for the game.

