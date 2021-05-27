Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Borderlands 3 Crossplay Nearly Here, But Not For PlayStation

By Joseph Allen
techraptor.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGearbox says a Borderlands 3 crossplay update is ready for release, but there's a hitch. Borderlands 3 won't be getting cross-play support for PlayStation consoles, meaning you'll only be able to play with friends on different platforms if you're on Xbox, PC, or Stadia. Why isn't Borderlands 3 crossplay coming...

techraptor.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borderlands 3#Crossplay#Pc Games#Gearbox#Stadia#Psn#Consoles#Publisher 2k#Sony Charges Developers#Cross Play Support#Indies#Revenue Share#Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
SONY
Related
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

'Borderlands 4' Seemingly Confirmed By Gearbox CEO

Borderlands 4 might have been inadvertently announced by Randy Pitchford, CEO of developerGearbox Software, in a strange post to social media. The series is renowned for its writing and for its moreish mechanics which unlocked a nigh-unlimited pool of loot for its players, but for me, it was the characters and world that drew me to the planet of Pandora. In Borderlands, I chose Mordecai, the sharpshooter, not for his skillset per se but for his pet raptor named Bloodwing. To this day, I credit her for saving my skin in some of the nail-biting boss battles in the game. My boyfriend and I are playing Borderlands 2 together as a chill co-op game, and I can't recommend the episodic narrative Tales From The Borderlands enough, even if this would be your first step into the series. The latest game, Borderlands 3, launched two years ago but continued to receive highly popular updates and content packs like Moxxi's Heist of the Handsome Jackpot and Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck.
Video GamesGamespot

Gearbox CEO Responds To Rumor Of New Borderlands Spin-Off

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford has responded to rumors that the studio is co-developing a new Borderlands game with another studio. He said directly that these rumors are false. Pitchford went on to say that Gearbox would be the lead developer of any future Borderlands game, and there would be no co-development.
Video GamesComicBook

"Big" New Borderlands Game Teased

It sounds like the team at Gearbox Software could already be hard at work on the next major installment in the Borderlands franchise. According to a new tweet from company CEO Randy Pitchford, the studio is currently looking to bring on a number of new developers that want to work on the popular looter-shooter series in the future.
Video Gamesvg247.com

New Borderlands spin-off is in development – reports

It looks like the next Borderlands game is closer than many of us assumed. The next Borderlands game is apparently not a numbered sequel, but some sort of interesting spin-off. That’s according to a Gamereactor report, which suggests that we’ll be hearing about it officially soon. GamesBeat reporter Jeff Grubb...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Randy Pitchfor Confirms Borderlands 4 is in the Works

The new installment of the Borderlands series is already in development. This was confirmed by Randy Pitchford, head of Gearbox Software. Randy Pitchford from Gearbox confirmed that the team is working on a new installment of the Borderlands series. After the huge success of the third installment of Borderlands (over...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Chivalry 2 Crossplay open beta details – platforms, dates

Chivalry 2 will be hosting an open beta to test the upcoming multiplayer game’s crossplay features. The new open beta was recently announced by developer Torn Banner and publisher Tripwire Presents. The primary function of the beta is to test and challenge the game’s crossplay feature, allowing players to end...
Video Gamesslickdeals.net

Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition Xbox One $9.99 at Amazon

If you purchase something through a post on our site, Slickdeals may get a small share of the sale. Don't have Amazon Prime? Students can get a free 6-Month Amazon Prime trial with free 2-day shipping, unlimited video streaming & more. If you're not a student, there's also a free 1-Month Amazon Prime trial available.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

New Game from Borderlands Studio Coming This Year

Borderlands development studio Gearbox Software will release the first game in a new franchise later this year, Take-Two announced during its fourth quarter earnings call Tuesday. Though details about the game are scarce, Take-Two says it will be one of two new franchises set to debut in 2021 from studios...
Video Gamespsu.com

Borderlands Developer, Gearbox, To Launch A New Franchise Before April 2022

Take-Two have revealed in today’s earnings call that it plans to launch a new franchise from Borderlands developer Gearbox sometime before April 2022. One of 2K’s biggest games in the coming fiscal year fits under its “immersive core” description and is presumably this new title from Gearbox. We don’t have any details on what this new franchise is, however.
Video Gameshackernoon.com

PlayStation Discord Partnership Announced

For many years now, Discord has been the go-to for voice chatting and online communication, especially for people into gaming. Content creators use it, and even companies use it to communicate with colleagues. With how popular it has become, many wondered if it would ever get full integration with consoles....
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

PlayStation 5 Outsold Xbox Series X By Nearly Double In 2021

Despite the fact virtually nobody can get their hands on a PlayStation 5 right now, Sony's next-gen console has played a blinder so far this year. According to a new report, the PlayStation 5 outsold the Xbox Series X by more than double in the first three months of 2021 - although the Nintendo Switch beat both rivals combined.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

The Last of Us Part 2 PlayStation 5 Update is Here

The update offers double the framerate. The PlayStation 5 update for The Last of Us Part 2 is finally here. This brings the game up to 60FPS as the standard. As you have come to expect by now, the update is free to everyone that owns the game. This update...
Video GamesGamespot

PlayStation Days Of Play 2021 - Here's All The Prizes That You Can Win

Sony's PlayStation Days of Play event is back this year, challenging players to rack up points and Trophies in exchange for special rewards such as PSN avatars and themes. There'll be three stages to complete, each one offering new digital prizes when community goals are met. This year's rewards include...
Video Gamesmobigyaan.com

Sony PlayStation 5 Review

Sony has its latest gaming console, the PlayStation 5 launched earlier this year in India is now much more featured, powerful, & future-proof as compared to its predecessor, PlayStation 4. Among the main highlights are its 8K rendering, high-speed SSD storage, and new DualSense wireless controller all of these appear to be promising, here’s what we have to say in our Sony PlayStation 5 review.
Video GamesPosted by
Axios

PlayStation tops the Steam charts

Sony PlayStation's "Days Gone" is currently the top-selling game on PC gaming marketplace Steam, just a day after a release that was unthinkable not long ago. Why it matters: For the last several years, once unbreakable rules about where games appear have snapped, as games from two of the big three console makers now frequently make it to PC and even mobile.
Video GamesIGN

Destiny 2 Crossplay Beta Coming Next Week

If you’ve been patiently waiting for Destiny 2 to finally receive crossplay, you’ll be glad to know that we’re one step closer to that happening. Developer Bungie has announced a crossplay beta consisting of unique Vanguard Strikes will be available from the 25 to 27 of May, on its weekly blog.