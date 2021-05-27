Borderlands 3 Crossplay Nearly Here, But Not For PlayStation

Borderlands 4 might have been inadvertently announced by Randy Pitchford, CEO of developerGearbox Software, in a strange post to social media. The series is renowned for its writing and for its moreish mechanics which unlocked a nigh-unlimited pool of loot for its players, but for me, it was the characters and world that drew me to the planet of Pandora. In Borderlands, I chose Mordecai, the sharpshooter, not for his skillset per se but for his pet raptor named Bloodwing. To this day, I credit her for saving my skin in some of the nail-biting boss battles in the game. My boyfriend and I are playing Borderlands 2 together as a chill co-op game, and I can't recommend the episodic narrative Tales From The Borderlands enough, even if this would be your first step into the series. The latest game, Borderlands 3, launched two years ago but continued to receive highly popular updates and content packs like Moxxi's Heist of the Handsome Jackpot and Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck.