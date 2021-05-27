Pray Your Rupees Revive with this Roundup of Blood Moon Themed Goodies from Etsy!

Zelda and Link. Zelink. The alleged romance between these legendary holders of the Triforce has been the topic of debate for generations of Zelda fans. Games such as The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword and Spirit Tracks strongly suggest a romantic connection between the characters. Some titles do more than suggest; while its canonicity is debated, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity presents the most compelling and direct evidence of the deep love shared by these two. Now, fans of the Zelink romance can look forward to 200 pages of content dedicated to this legendary romance. Fated: A Zelink Zine.