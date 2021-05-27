Cancel
Cobra Kai Season 4 Teaser Reveals The Return of Major Karate Kid Villain

By MTG Content Creator
epicstream.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Netflix has released a new short teaser for Cobra Kai Season 4, showing the back of the modern Terry Silver, a major villain from the 1985 Karate Kid 3 movie and the man who founded the Cobra Kai dojo. The last episode of Cobra Kai Season 3 shared some...

epicstream.com
Co Founder Terry Silver
