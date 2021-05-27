newsbreak-logo
Belmont LGBTQ+ Alliance marks 20 years of LBGTQ+ activism

Wicked Local
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 10 at 7:30 p.m., Belmont against Racism’s monthly meeting will celebrate 20 years of the Belmont LGBTQ+ Alliance, a group that has been a part of BAR since its beginning in 2001. The alliance’s mission is to: lead Belmont in being a community that welcomes and values its...

