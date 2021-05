For 20 years — 1973 to 1993 — I took the Bonanza Bus from Canaan, Connecticut, or drove from my home in Clayton, Massachusetts, to Manhattan. Because Route 7 follows the course of the Housatonic River, the ride can be a bit dizzying, and the tall, handsome driver who sped us on our way had acquired a nickname: Professor Curvy. Another driver — a lean, dapper man — was known as the Bing of the Berkshires, though why I couldn’t tell you. His uncle, who lived in Pittsfield, hunted rabbits in the hills around Clayton, he told me, and brought a ferret in a bag, letting it drive the rabbits out of their warrens and onto the grill.