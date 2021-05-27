Disney’s LAUNCHPAD Shorts Tell Deeply Personal Stories Sure to Resonate with Every Disney Fan

Personal storytelling and lived experiences are at the heart of Disney’s LAUNCHPAD, which on Friday, May 28, brings six amazing new shorts to Disney+. They’ve been directed by six dynamic filmmakers, all from underrepresented backgrounds, who have looked to their own lives to inspire these bold stories. Disney’s LAUNCHPAD will introduce audiences to a Mexican American teen who is half human/half vampire, struggling to keep her identity a secret from both worlds; a young Muslim Pakistani immigrant who goes on a mission to make Eid a public-school holiday; and a Chinese student at an elite U.S. boarding school who tries out for a leadership position that no other international student has ever applied for—to name just a few of the characters these stories center on. Each LAUNCHPAD short is wonderfully unique and personal, but all will touch the heart as the most quintessentially Disney stories always do.