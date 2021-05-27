Cancel
Movies

Disney’s LAUNCHPAD Shorts Tell Deeply Personal Stories Sure to Resonate with Every Disney Fan

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePersonal storytelling and lived experiences are at the heart of Disney’s LAUNCHPAD, which on Friday, May 28, brings six amazing new shorts to Disney+. They’ve been directed by six dynamic filmmakers, all from underrepresented backgrounds, who have looked to their own lives to inspire these bold stories. Disney’s LAUNCHPAD will introduce audiences to a Mexican American teen who is half human/half vampire, struggling to keep her identity a secret from both worlds; a young Muslim Pakistani immigrant who goes on a mission to make Eid a public-school holiday; and a Chinese student at an elite U.S. boarding school who tries out for a leadership position that no other international student has ever applied for—to name just a few of the characters these stories center on. Each LAUNCHPAD short is wonderfully unique and personal, but all will touch the heart as the most quintessentially Disney stories always do.

