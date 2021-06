Some local young adults who have aged out of the foster care system might soon have a new place to temporarily call home. The College Station City Council on Thursday night directed city staff to work with the nonprofit Unlimited Potential, which helps 18- to 25-year-olds who aged out of foster care, to apply for a federal loan to rehabilitate a former nursing home at 1115 Anderson St. The new facility would allow employees and volunteers to move out of the current resource center on East 29th Street and also provide temporary housing to youth who need it.