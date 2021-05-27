newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

FDA approves third COVID-19 antibody treatment for emergency use

By Ernie Mundell, Robin Foster Healthday Reporters
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(HealthDay)—A third antibody treatment designed to keep high-risk COVID-19 patients from winding up in the hospital was approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday. Importantly, in lab tests the newly authorized drug, dubbed sotrovimab, neutralized the highly infectious virus variant that is crippling India,...

medicalxpress.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Yoshihide Suga
Person
Eli Lilly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Travel Insurance#Antibodies#Drug Treatment#Emergency Treatment#Medical Treatment#Drug Tests#Gsk#Vir Biotechnology Inc#Americans#Sotrovimab#The New York Times#Regeneron#White House#Cnn#Glaxosmithkline#Cdc#Johns Hopkins University#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
Country
India
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Vaccines
Country
Brazil
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthmedtechdive.com

FDA opposes COVID-19 antibody testing to assess post-vaccination immunity

FDA has reiterated that antibody testing is not currently recommended to assess immunity after COVID-19 vaccination even as some medtechs are betting on the tests. The agency said SARS-CoV-2 antibody tests results should not be interpreted as evidence of a specific level of protection from the coronavirus. People who think they are protected may take fewer precautions and increase their own risk and the spread of the pathogen.
Public HealthU.S. Food and Drug Administration

FDA In Brief: FDA Advises Against Use of SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Test Results to Evaluate Immunity or Protection From COVID-19, Including After Vaccination

The following quote is attributed to Tim Stenzel, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Office of In Vitro Diagnostics and Radiological Health in the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health. “The FDA is reminding the public of the limitations of COVID-19 antibody, or serology, testing and providing additional recommendations about...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

India's Zydus Cadila seeks human trial approval for COVID-19 antibody cocktail

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Zydus Cadila has sought regulatory approval for clinical trials of its antibody cocktail to treat mild COVID-19, as the country grapples with a shortage of medicines and vaccines needed to effectively tackle a devastating second wave of the pandemic. The treatment candidate, ZRC-3308, was earlier shown to reduce lung damage during animal trials, the drugmaker said, adding it was found to be safe and well-tolerated.
Public Healthmyhealthyclick.com

FDA Says COVID Antibody Testing Not Useful To Determine Immunity

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently said that antibody testing for the coronavirus, called SARS-CoV-2, testing to determine immunity or protection from COVID-19 is not useful, especially among people who have been vaccinated. The agency advised against using the antibody test results for these indications in a...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Inhalon Biopharma Receives $7 Million From USAMRDC To Study Inhaled "Muco-trapping" Antibody For The Treatment Of COVID-19

DURHAM, N.C., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhalon Biopharma, a start-up immunotherapy company developing an inhaled "muco-trapping" antibody platform for treating a variety of acute respiratory infections (ARI) , today announced that it has been awarded a $7 million contract by the U.S. Army Medical Research & Development Command (USAMRDC) to conduct a placebo-controlled Phase 1/2a study of IN-006 in COVID-19 outpatients. IN-006 is a potent, neutralizing monoclonal antibody being investigated for the treatment of COVID-19. Initial results of this study are expected in 2022.
Cancercancernetwork.com

FDA Grants Approval to Nivolumab as Adjuvant Treatment of Resected Esophageal/GEJ Cancer

Adjuvant nivolumab for resected esophageal or gastroesophageal junction cancer was granted full approval by the FDA based on statistically significant improvements in disease-free survival over placebo in a phase 3 trial. Nivolumab (Opdivo) as adjuvant therapy following complete resection of esophageal or gastroesophageal junction cancer with residual pathologic disease in...
Public HealthForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 168 million and FDA authorizes another antibody for severe cases

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 168 million on Thursday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose above 3.49 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases with 33.19 million and deaths with 591,957, although cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all falling as more Americans become vaccinated. The CDC’s vaccine tracker is showing that almost 132 million people, or 39.7% of the U.S. population, are fully vaccinated, while 165 million, or 49.7% of the population, have had at least one vaccine dose. Among adult Americans, 50.3% are now fully vaccinated. The U.S. Food and Drug Administrationgranted emergency use authorization to another antibody treatment, sotrovimab, one developed by GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Vir Biotechnology Inc., for use in adults and children 12 years and older at high risk of severe illness, including hospitalization or death.
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

CytoDyn Stock Falls After FDA Rebukes Claims On COVID-19 Treatment

The FDA has accused CytoDyn Inc (OTC: CYDY) of trying to pick and choose data from two failed studies of leronlimab in COVID-19 patients to claim the drug is effective. In March, the Phase 3 trial of CytoDyn’s leronlimab failed on the primary goal of reducing symptoms and all secondary goals, including one that questioned whether the therapy could reduce mortality.
CancerPhramalive.com

U.S. FDA Approves Opdivo for Adjuvant Treatment of Certain GI Patients

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo®(nivolumab) as Adjuvant Treatment of Completely Resected Esophageal or Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer in Patients who have Received Neoadjuvant Chemoradiotherapy. — Opdivo is the first and only immunotherapy approved in this patient population. — In CheckMate -577, Opdivo doubled median disease-free survival versus placebo for...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Thailand approves Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

BANGKOK (May 28): Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today approved the emergency use of China’s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine. FDA Secretary-General Dr Paisarn Dunkum announced that the inactivated vaccine of Sinopharm is the fifth Covid-19 vaccine that Thailand has approved after Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna. “The vaccine...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Ocugen On Track To Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application To U.S. FDA For Its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, COVAXIN™

Active discussions with FDA related to COVAXIN initiated late last year. Master file submitted to FDA on March 26, 2021; awaiting feedback from FDA. MALVERN, Pa., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) - Get Report, a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19, today confirmed its plan to submit its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application for COVAXIN to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in June.
Houston, TXEurekAlert

Houston Methodist and US Department of Health and Human Services expand COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment access

Houston Methodist announced today, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), that it has expanded access to COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy (mAb) in the Greater Houston area. The promising treatment has been shown to keep high-risk COVID-19 patients out of the hospital and reduce the likelihood of progression to severe disease.
Indianapolis, INswfinstitute.org

After FDA Flag, DOJ Looks into Eli Lilly COVID-19 Treatment Manufacturing

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) issued a subpoena to the Branchburg, New Jersey production plant that is responsible for making Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 treatment. The subpoena requests certain documents relating to the manufacturing site in Branchburg. U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspectors flagged the plant for quality and data control issues there and at another plant in Indianapolis. Employees at the Branchburg site reportedly accused a factory executive of altering documents. The Branchburg plant manufactures the diabetes drug Trulicity and its COVID-19 antibody drug bamlanivimab.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

GSK (GSK), Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Confirms FDA Emergency Use Authorization for COVID Treatment Sotrovimab

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for sotrovimab (previously VIR-7831), an investigational single-dose monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Sotrovimab (VIR-7831), an Investigational Antibody Utilizing Xencor's Xtend™ Technology, Receives U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted an emergency use authorization (EUA) for sotrovimab (previously VIR-7831), an XmAb®-engineered antibody developed by Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Vir) and GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK). Sotrovimab has not been approved, but has been authorized for emergency use by the FDA under an EUA, to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. Xencor has provided Vir non-exclusive licenses to XmAb Fc technologies, including Xtend™, designed to enhance the half-life of novel antibodies being investigated as potential treatments for patients with COVID-19.
Medical & Biotechtheblend.ie

FDA clears third antibody drug for mild to moderate Covid-19 cases: The Blend

U.S. health officials have granted emergency clearance for a third antibody drug to help reduce hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19. The FDA said on Wednesday it was clearing the drug from GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology for people with mild to moderate cases of Covid-19 who face additional risks of serious illness, including the elderly and those with problems. underlying health issues.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

GlaxoSmithKline - Vir Biotech's Antibody COVID-19 Treatment Wins CHMP's Positive Scientific Opinion

The European Medicines Agency’s advisory group, Committee for Human Medicinal Products (CHMP), has concluded that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) antibody COVID-19 treatment, sotrovimab, can be used. The opinion covers confirmed COVID-19 in adults and adolescents who don’t require supplemental oxygen therapy and are at...