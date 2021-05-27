Providence Chef’s Seafood Supper with a Plant-Based Catch

Warren is the smallest town in Rhode Island located on the eastern side of the state, but don’t let its size fool you. While it might be a little over eight square miles in total land area, the town’s art and music community is very vibrant. The Collaborative located on 498 Main Street is one of the coolest art galleries in the region and The Galactic Theatre a few blocks up is one of the swankiest establishments around and they will be bringing back live music once the restrictions are lifted. There’s also the record label 75orLess Records having a home base while putting out music both locally and beyond, there’s Fort Foreclosure on 164 Water Street that houses the work by the celebrated artist William Schaff and lets not forget the legendary In Your Ear! Records that recently moved their store over to 99 Water Street. Another music entity that calls Warren home is the punk rock act The War In Kids, consisting of guitarist and vocalist Kevin Silva, drummer Christian Staton and bassist John Staton.