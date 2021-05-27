newsbreak-logo
Providence, RI

Providence Chef's Seafood Supper with a Plant-Based Catch

By Abbie Lahmers
providenceonline.com
 3 days ago

“I love to show the versatility of vegetables and make them palatable for even the pickiest eaters,” says Bree Smith, the chef and educator behind The Afro Indigenous Vegan, which operates out of a satellite kitchen in Providence to deliver Sunday Suppers and cater events. From early experimentation at the stove to honing her title of “food alchemist”, Smith’s relationship with cooking has always been about transformation, namely taking the comfort food she grew up with and recasting it within plant-based parameters.

ricentral.com

Local restaurant focuses on charcuterie creations

Come in, sit a spell under the flowering cherry tree, and enjoy a nosh and some wine at East Greenwich’s newest eatery, Graze on Main. Tucked into a small, but welcoming space to the rear of 58 Main Street, co-owners Elyse Pare, and Geva Tanner call the small boîte “our cheesy speakeasy.”
Grocery & SupermaketGoLocalProv

Hope & Main’s Newest Initiative Gets Rhode Island Restaurant Favorites Into Local Grocery Stores

Local food incubator Hope & Main has announced that its new “DishUp RI” initiative is getting Rhode Island restaurant favorites into local grocery stores. “With the help of community partners and industry experts, dozens of Rhode Island restaurants are now producing retail products that are available for sale at Dave’s Fresh Marketplace and other local fine grocers, specialty food stores, farmers markets, online stores, and more,” says Hope and Main.
Massachusetts StateEater

Massachusetts’s Favorite Grocery Chain Market Basket Expands to Rhode Island

Welcome back to AM Intel, a round-up of mini news bites to kick off the day. Massachusetts’s favorite grocery store, Market Basket, opens its first Rhode Island location on May 21 in Warwick (25 Pace Blvd.), with a second to follow soon in Johnston. The chain — which has its roots in a small grocerette in Lowell opened by Greek immigrants Athanasios and Efrosini Demoulas in 1917 and embraces the slogan “more for your dollar” — is beloved throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine for its affordable prices and fiercely loyal staff.
Cranston, RITurnto10.com

Last Jewish bakery in Rhode Island closes for good

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A Rhode Island bakery is closing its doors after more than 100 years in business. Saturday was the last day the Rainbow Bakery in Cranston was open for business. They said they are the last Jewish bakery in Rhode Island. "For over a century, the Kaplan...
Providence, RIBoston Globe

Rhode Island beer gardens and breweries to visit right now

PROVIDENCE — It’s nearly summer, which in Rhode Island means day trips to Block Island, music festivals in Newport, and an overdue “cheers” with friends and mugs full of local brews. Several Rhode Island breweries have reopened their patios and gardens, welcoming every craft beer connoisseur, admirer, and amateur brewer.
Warren, RIPawtucket Times

The War In Kids bring punk rock to the East Bay

Warren is the smallest town in Rhode Island located on the eastern side of the state, but don’t let its size fool you. While it might be a little over eight square miles in total land area, the town’s art and music community is very vibrant. The Collaborative located on 498 Main Street is one of the coolest art galleries in the region and The Galactic Theatre a few blocks up is one of the swankiest establishments around and they will be bringing back live music once the restrictions are lifted. There’s also the record label 75orLess Records having a home base while putting out music both locally and beyond, there’s Fort Foreclosure on 164 Water Street that houses the work by the celebrated artist William Schaff and lets not forget the legendary In Your Ear! Records that recently moved their store over to 99 Water Street. Another music entity that calls Warren home is the punk rock act The War In Kids, consisting of guitarist and vocalist Kevin Silva, drummer Christian Staton and bassist John Staton.
Providence, RIGoLocalProv

Here Is What You Can Buy for $2 to $3 Million in RI

Take a look at a selection of three homes around Rhode Island that price between $2 million and $3 million. The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty have put together some great suggestions for you. $2,995,000. Listed by Stephen Murphy and Ray Mott. A rare opportunity to own...
Bristol, RIwhatsupnewp.com

Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project to resume training classes

Despite the pandemic’s shutdown of most indoor activities over the past year, the Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project (RIMAP) says that it has continued its outdoor fieldwork research and is now carefully reopening its regular program. RIMAP will hold “Introduction to Marine Archaeology” 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 5,...
Providence County, RITheHorse.com

Rhode Island Farm Quarantined for Equine Influenza

On May 4, the Rhode Island State Veterinarian confirmed positive tests for equine influenza for four horses that recently traveled to New York for a show. Several horses from a Providence County boarding facility developed fevers upon return, and the attending veterinarian submitted samples for respiratory profiles on four of the horses with clinical signs. All four tested positive. Eight more horses at the facility are suspected positive and four more were potentially exposed. The state veterinarian subsequently enacted an official quarantine of the farm.
Providence, RIprovidencejournal.com

Blind teenager sues Providence restaurant over access for service dog

PROVIDENCE — Haylee Mota and her family planned to celebrate her 17th birthday with dinner at Jacky’s Waterplace and Sushi Bar on Sept. 7. But plans for the dinner for seven fell apart when the restaurant refused to seat them due the presence of her service dog, according to a lawsuit filed in Providence County Superior Court.