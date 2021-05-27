Providence Chef’s Seafood Supper with a Plant-Based Catch
“I love to show the versatility of vegetables and make them palatable for even the pickiest eaters,” says Bree Smith, the chef and educator behind The Afro Indigenous Vegan, which operates out of a satellite kitchen in Providence to deliver Sunday Suppers and cater events. From early experimentation at the stove to honing her title of “food alchemist”, Smith’s relationship with cooking has always been about transformation, namely taking the comfort food she grew up with and recasting it within plant-based parameters.providenceonline.com