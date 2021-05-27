Cancel
Mental Health

Hugh Jackman Applauds Ryan Reynolds Following Mental Health Struggle Revelation

By Socially awkward straightedge fraud.
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocially awkward straightedge fraud. Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds may come across as a massive goofball and an all-around gleeful person to a lot of his supporters and colleagues but even people like him aren't immune to issues concerning mental health. In fact, the Canadian actor has been struggling with anxiety for virtually his entire life and he opened up about it on social media in an eye-opening post.

Hugh Jackman
Ryan Reynolds
