Epic Games and Innersloth have a rather surprising announcement — you can now get Among Us free on the Epic Games Store for a limited time as part of the Epic Mega Sale. Among Us is a cutesy social deduction game where a team of ten or so players is assigned a series of tasks to complete such as preparing a ship for launch. However, a couple of the Crewmates are secretly "Imposters" who are given a different mission entirely — they must kill all of the Crewmates in order to win. Can the Crewmates complete their mission or will the Imposters murder them all?