newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

You Can Now Get Among Us Free on the Epic Games Store

By Robert N. Adams
techraptor.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpic Games and Innersloth have a rather surprising announcement — you can now get Among Us free on the Epic Games Store for a limited time as part of the Epic Mega Sale. Among Us is a cutesy social deduction game where a team of ten or so players is assigned a series of tasks to complete such as preparing a ship for launch. However, a couple of the Crewmates are secretly "Imposters" who are given a different mission entirely — they must kill all of the Crewmates in order to win. Can the Crewmates complete their mission or will the Imposters murder them all?

techraptor.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games Store#Gaming#Pc Games#Free Games#Complete Games#Mobile Games#Steam Games#Pc Games#The Game#Launch#Coupon#Best#Time#Creator Code Techraptor#Purchases#Affiliate Partnership#Imposters#Tasks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitch
Related
Video GamesNeowin

Days Gone is now available on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store

Bend Studios' open world zombie game Days Gone has become a multi-platform experience. The title is now available on Steam and Epic Games Store as only the second game, after Horizon Zero Dawn, to come out of Sony publishing for PC in recent times, leaving behind PlayStation exclusivity. The game's...
Video GamesDestructoid

$10 coupons are back on the Epic Games Store for the Epic Mega Sale

Grindstone, Mundaun, Ghostrunner, and Rogue Legacy 2 are super cheap when you combine the sale price with coupons. I pretty much just stick to free games on the Epic Games Store — speaking of which: this week's freebie is NBA 2K21 of all things — but I know some of you love your (basically) limitless $10 off coupons.
Video GamesComicBook

Amazon Prime Subscribers Can Now Download This Game for Free

All Amazon Prime subscribers can now download another game, free of charge. As always, the offer is available for all subscribers, but it's limited to a PC code. So, if you do your gaming on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, or via mobile phones, you're out of luck. However, if you do have a competent PC you can download, play, and keep Gunslinger.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Magic Legends’ May patch is live with the Pyromancer, and you can get it for free

Following the reveal of the Pyromancer class yesterday, Magic Legends is popping off with its big May patch today – just as this post goes live, in fact, so if you’re reading this, you can already leap in. As we’ve previously noted, the update includes the new class, the new storyline bit, battlepass touch-ups, and multiple quality-of-life tweaks.
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Among Us is now free on PC for a limited time

Among Us was one of 2020’s surprise hits. Although the game was actually released in 2018, it didn’t really explode in possibility until last year. Its rise in popularity was due in large part to YouTubers and streamers bringing attention to the game and because of the social outlet it offered during the COVID-19 lockdown. With many people forced to stay home and social distance, Among Us offered a way to connect with friends (and strangers) and play a fun (and sometimes cutthroat) game together.
Video Gamesnewsnetnebraska.org

A new gift on the Epic Games Store starting today

Like every Thursday, The Epic Games Store introduces a new free game for PC To be redeemed for free within a week, once you add it to the library, it will be yours forever and you can use it without restrictions of any kind. You have until 5 PM this...
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Epic Games Next Free Game Leaked Early

Epic Games recently provided free copies of Among Us and looks like they have another major title for the next free game. With leaked reports starting it'll be Tomb Raider 20th Anniversary. This collection includes the entire rebooted Tomb Raider series from Crystal Dynamics. A personal favorite of mine the...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Asha in Monster World now available on Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch

STUDIOARTDINK and ININ Games released today Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The game will be available digitally through the online stores as well as retail. The new release trailer can be seen below…. Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World is a remastered action-adventure...
Video Gamesshepherdgazette.com

Amongst Us Is Out there for Free on Epic Video games Retailer for a Restricted Time

Among Us will be free to download via Epic Games Store till June 3, 2021. The popular social deduction game is being offered free-of-charge as part of Epic Games Store’s Mega Sale that kicked off on May 20 and will last till June 17. Among Us was released in 2018 but it gained massive popularity last year as the coronavirus-induced pandemic restricted everyone to their homes. InnerSloth, the developer of the game, earlier announced that the game will soon be available for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

The Chivalry 2 Open Beta Is Free To Play On Xbox This Weekend

The release of Chivalry 2, a multiplayer first person slasher, is right around the corner on June 8, but if you're wondering if the game is for you, a free open beta is available to check out on Xbox throughout the weekend. You can download the beta by searching for...