Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Taking a look at the media's role in the Covid-19 lab leak theory

KITV.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. How exactly did the coronavirus pandemic begin? More than a year after the outbreak spread across — and upended — the world, we still do not have a firm answer. But new reporting has sparked renewed interest in the virus' origins. And with cases and deaths on the decline in the US, the topic is back in the spotlight.

www.kitv.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Jonathan Chait
Person
Maggie Haberman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cnn#Ny Mag#Health Information#Wsj#Cnn#Ic#The New York Times#Ny Mag#The Times#State Department#Public Health Experts#Ongoing Investigations#Origins#Intelligence Agencies#Definitive Proof#Journalists#Media Coverage#Sufficient Information#Consultation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Public Healthmassdevice.com

COVID-19 lab-leak theory re-emerges as U.S. intelligence report surfaces

A previously undisclosed U.S. intelligence report revealed that three scientists from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology became sick enough in November 2019 to seek hospital care, according to the Wall Street Journal. The illnesses were consistent with both COVID-19 and common seasonal illnesses, but the report fuels speculation that the...
Sciencetennesseestar.com

Media Downplayed or Ignored These Eight Lab Leak Theory Facts for over a Year

Numerous media outlets have published stories within the last week confirming the legitimacy of the COVID-19 lab leak theory after denigrating the hypothesis as a baseless conspiracy for the first year of the pandemic. The theory that COVID-19 may have leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology has steadily gained...
Sciencewhdh.com

Why scientists are suddenly more interested in the lab-leak theory of Covid’s origin

(CNN) — The United States is closer than ever to beating Covid-19, with half the country vaccinated and more restrictions lifting. But we’re as far as ever from knowing how this virus, which shut down the world, came to be — which is as frightening as anything, since there’s growing suggestions that it didn’t just occur naturally, as many experts have long argued.
ScienceSlate

What’s Actually Changed With the Lab Leak Theory

If you’ve only kind of been paying attention to the news, you would be forgiven for thinking that the consensus is shifting on whether SARS-CoV-2 escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China. Discussion of the “lab leak theory,” as it’s called, is everywhere: It’s on the letters page of the prestigious scientific journal, Science. It’s in long pieces by former New York Times journalists on smaller outlets, but it’s also in seemingly every major paper. It’s in Slate. It’s even on President Biden’s agenda—on Wednesday, he called on the intelligence community to investigate whether it could be true.
SciencePosted by
Massive Science

The lab-leak hypothesis for COVID-19 is becoming a conspiracy theory

No one knows for sure where SARS-CoV-2 came from. I don’t know, no one does. But there are two ideas. The first is the virus was harbored by an unknown animal, likely bats, where it mutated and picked up the ability to infect humans. Many pandemic viruses — Ebola, the 1918 flu — emerged this way. The other is that the virus was deliberately created in a lab at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a research center near to where initial outbreaks were first detected in China.
ScienceBowling Green Daily News

Major media display dereliction of duty on lab leak theory

With evidence mounting that the coronavirus might have escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, President Joe Biden has reversed course and ordered the U.S. intelligence community to produce a report on the virus’ origins within 90 days – while reporters who until recently could not be bothered to ask tough questions pressed the White House for answers.
Scienceava360.com

Scientists push for full investigation into COVID-19 lab leak theory

Health experts in the U.S. are calling for China to comply with a full investigation into the origins of COVID-19, including whether the coronavirus could have emerged from a lab leak. Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, joined CBSN to discuss the possible scenarios and what needs to happen next.
ScienceWashington Post

Beware of ‘expert’ consensus. The covid-19 lab leak theory shows why.

People who believe the coronavirus was manufactured in a lab haven’t been allowed to say so on Facebook since February — until Wednesday, that is, when Facebook announced it was lifting the ban. Presumably this has something to do with the wavering elite consensus on lab leaks. This consensus was...