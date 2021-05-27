newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

Hege Riise reflects on difficult decision to select Team GB Olympic squad

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01NDuc_0aDbp2Nd00
Hege Riise has named her 18-player Great Britain squad for the Tokyo Olympics (Mike Egerton/PA). (PA Wire)

Hege Riise felt selecting her Great Britain squad for the Tokyo Olympics was the most difficult decision she has had to make.

The British Olympic Association on Thursday announced an 18-strong women’s football squad for this summer’s delayed Games, plus four reserve players who will travel to Japan as back-up.

The 18 features five members of the GB squad from the London 2012 Olympics in England’s Karen Bardsley, Steph Houghton, Jill Scott and Ellen White and Scotland’s Kim Little.

There are 15 England players in the squad, two from Scotland in Little and Caroline Weir and one from Wales in Sophie Ingle. There are no Northern Ireland players in the 22.

Alex Greenwood, Jordan Nobbs, Beth Mead and Beth England are among the notable omissions, while their fellow England player Chloe Kelly misses out after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury earlier this month.

Riise, GB head coach and England interim boss, told a press conference: “This has been the hardest decision I ever made, in respect of all the nations, great players to choose from.

“This has been an ongoing discussion. We had the medical, the physical, everyone, departments in to discuss and we ended with the squad now that we are very happy with, (its) strength, depth, and we are all excited now to get going.

I'm so happy for the girls that were selected and we are hopefully going to Tokyo to achieve something we all dream of.

“I’m comfortable that the selection we’ve done is a great group of players going into the Olympics. I don’t think we can say enough how proud we are going into the Olympics as Team GB.”

Asked about potentially winning gold in Tokyo, Riise – an Olympic champion as a player with Norway in 2000, and United States assistant boss when they triumphed at London 2012 – said: “That’s what we are planning for.

“You can never take away dreams. If you dream big, even better to achieve it. I think we all know we have little time to be the best team in the world, but we’ll take on that challenge and do the best we can.

“We hope to perform better and better together and hopefully at the end that we can be our best and see how far we get with that.”

She added: “This is the biggest tournament in history and to be a part of that is making me proud. I’m so happy for the girls that were selected and we are hopefully going to Tokyo to achieve something we all dream of.”

Manchester City are the club with the most squad representatives with 11, including Bardsley and Scott, who have been on loan at OL Reign and Everton respectively in recent months.

Bardsley gets the nod in the goalkeeping ranks alongside City’s Ellie Roebuck after last month making her first England appearance, as a substitute in the 2-0 friendly loss to Canada, since the 2019 World Cup.

FIFA player of the year for 2020 Lucy Bronze, England captain Houghton, White, Weir, Demi Stokes, Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway and Lauren Hemp are also among the City contingent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NwAUw_0aDbp2Nd00
England and Manchester City goalkeeper Karen Bardsley, who has been on loan at OL Reign, is one of five players in the GB squad who were involved at London 2012 (Mike Egerton/PA). (PA Wire)

Wales skipper Ingle, who is set to become the first Welsh woman to play Olympic football, has two Chelsea team-mates included in Fran Kirby – the recently-named Football Writers’ Association player of the year – and Millie Bright. Arsenal have two players in the squad in Little and Leah Williamson, while Rachel Daly and Nikita Parris will join up from Houston Dash and Lyon respectively.

Sandy MacIver (Everton), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal), Niamh Charles (Chelsea) and Ella Toone (Manchester United) are the reserves.

GB are scheduled to begin their campaign by taking on Chile in Sapporo on July 21, then face hosts Japan at the same venue three days later. Their group fixtures conclude with a July 27 clash in Kashima with Canada, the team who eliminated Hope Powell’s GB side in the quarter-finals in 2012.

England’s recent loss to Canada at Stoke’s bet365 Stadium was the third of three friendlies for them with Riise in temporary charge, after Phil Neville – who had been in line for the GB job – stepped down as Lionesses boss in January.

They beat Northern Ireland 6-0 at St George’s Park in February and were then defeated 2-1 away by France just prior to the Canada match. Holland boss Sarina Wiegman is to start work as England’s new manager after the Olympics.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
71K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Neville
Person
Karen Bardsley
Person
Steph Houghton
Person
Hege Riise
Person
Keira Walsh
Person
Caroline Weir
Person
Sophie Ingle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Olympics#Summer Olympics#Club Football#Football Team#Arsenal#Head Football Coach#Team Gb Olympic#Ol Reign#Everton#City#White Weir#Welsh#Houston Dash#Lionesses#Stoke#Olympic Football#Gb Head Coach#Wales Skipper Ingle#Fifa Player#France
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Country
Chile
Country
Norway
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
Japan
Country
Scotland
News Break
FIFA
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
WorldPosted by
newschain

Marcus Mepstead selected as Team GB’s sole fencer for Tokyo Olympics

Marcus Mepstead will compete in his second Olympics in Tokyo after being named as the sole member of the Great Britain fencing team. The 31-year-old, who competes in the men’s foil event, won silver at the 2019 World Championships and was part of the team that won gold at the inaugural European Games in Baku in 2015.
WorldPosted by
newschain

London 2012 stars could return when Hege Riise names Tokyo Olympics squad

The countdown to Great Britain’s Tokyo Olympics women’s football campaign will begin in earnest on Thursday when Hege Riise’s squad for the Games is announced. An 18-strong group plus a four-player standby list is to be confirmed with just under two months to go before Riise’s side are scheduled to open their Group E matches by facing Chile.
Worldhot96.com

Olympics-IOC now in ‘delivery mode’ for Tokyo Games, says Team GB head

LONDON (Reuters) – Olympic organisers are fully focused on delivering the Tokyo Games and there is no internal debate on whether they will happen, Team GB Chef de Mission Mark England said on Monday. England sits on an IOC National Olympic Committee working group that met virtually on Wednesday, Thursday...
Premier Leagueonefootball.com

Man United Europa League final team news: Solskjaer has made a decision over the biggest selection dilemma

Cup finals are purely about winning the game and taking home the trophy, so sentiment largely has to go out the window. That’s sometimes tough for the bigger clubs as they’ll use cup competitions as a chance to rotate the squad, and Man United have a very interesting situation with the goalkeepers going into the Europa League final against Villarreal.
SportsBBC

Team GB: Steph Houghton, Sophie Ingle and Caroline Weir in Olympics squad

England captain Steph Houghton and Wales skipper Sophie Ingle have been named in Team GB's women's football squad at this summer's Tokyo Olympics. Scotland pair Caroline Weir and Kim Little are the only other non-English players in the 18-strong squad. Chelsea's Women's Super League player of the year Fran Kirby...
SportsESPN

Selecting a Boomers squad that can win a medal in Tokyo

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics might just be the most important campaign in the history of the Australian Boomers, so the selection of the team needs to be right. Though the current iteration of the Boomers may be the envy of the international basketball community because of how purely the team plays, they've yet to deliver the program's first ever medal at a major international event. Adding to that urgency is the fact that there's a very good chance these Olympics will be the last time we'll see this Boomers core in its prime; this very well may be the last chance for some staples of the program to lead the way to some form of success.
WorldSkySports

Tokyo Olympics: Team GB chief Mark England 100 per cent confident Games will happen

There has been concern about the Games taking place during the coronavirus pandemic with a recent poll indicating 70 per cent of people in Japan want the event scrapped. The British Olympic Association (BOA) confirmed last week that all Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes plus support staff will be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 before departure for Tokyo while the IOC confirmed on Friday that it expects more than 80 per cent of Games participants in the Olympic village to be vaccinated by the time the event begins on July 23.
WorldBBC

Tokyo Olympics: Max Whitlock to lead GB men's gymnastics team

Double Olympic champion Max Whitlock will lead Great Britain's four-man artistic gymnastics team at this summer's Games in Tokyo. The 28-year-old, who won double gold in Rio in 2016, will be competing in his third Olympics. He is joined by world parallel bars champion Joe Fraser, British all-around champion James...
WorldBBC

Sophie Ingle: Wales captain 'honoured' by Team GB call-up

Wales captain Sophie Ingle says she is "honoured" to be selected by Team GB for this summer's Tokyo Olympics. The 29-year-old, who can play in midfield and defence, will be the first female Wales international footballer to go to an Olympics. Ingle won the Women's Super League, the League Cup...
SoccerAS.com

Olympic Games 2021: Sergio Ramos will not be in Spain squad

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos will not go to the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer. AS has learned that the footballers who are being named for the Spanish football team to play in the competition are set to be vaccinated this coming week. The Federation's doctor has contacted the...
FIFAThe Independent

Team GB women’s football squad announced ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Five members of the Great Britain women’s squad from London 2012 have been selected for this summer’s delayed Olympics in Tokyo. Karen Bardsley, Steph Houghton, Jill Scott and Ellen White of England will compete in their second Games, as will Scotland’s Kim Little. The five are included in an 18-strong...