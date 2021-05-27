newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Facebook accused of ‘discriminatory and racist’ behaviour after removing historical PNG images

The Guardian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook has been accused of “discriminatory and racist” behaviour after it deleted historical photos from a group that publishes archival photos of men and women from Papua New Guinea. The group, which boasts over 55,000 members, claims photos showing traditional dress or ceremonies were deleted for allegedly containing nudity –...

www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Png#Censorship#Hate Speech#White Racism#Social Policy#Human Speech#Public Policy#Guardian#American#The British Museum#Ai#Behaviour#Historical Documents#Historical Photos#Historical Material#Historical Validity#Banning Material#Claims Photos#Nudity#Calling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Technology
News Break
Society
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Facebook refuses to remove attack advert linking Ilhan Omar to Hamas

Facebook has refused calls to remove an advertisement from its platform that claims Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has links to Hamas, despite her aides telling the social media giant that the message was inaccurate and could incite people to send the lawmaker death threats. The incident could become the latest source of ammunition for Democratic lawmakers who have long claimed that Facebook does an inadequate job of removing false and misleading information which can potential spin-off real world consequences. The Washington Post reported that Ms Omar's office reached out to Facebook on Tuesday asking the ad - which was produced by...
InternetCNET

Facebook launches new Transparency Center with data on content removal, government requests

Facebook on Wednesday published a trove of information detailing its latest enforcement efforts on everything from hate speech to COVID-19 misinformation to counterfeit products. The company also introduced a new Transparency Center to house all of its reports. One thing the social network didn't have many details on: exactly how it plans to handle former President Donald Trump's suspension.
InternetThe Guardian

Facebook removes 110,000 pieces of Covid misinformation posted by Australian users

Facebook has removed more than 110,000 pieces of Covid-related misinformation generated by Australian accounts in the first year of the pandemic, the company has revealed. In February, Facebook, along with Twitter, Google, Microsoft, Redbubble and TikTok, signed on to a new voluntary industry code aimed at combating misinformation and disinformation online.
InternetThe Guardian

Removal of Traveller camps pledged in Tory Facebook campaigns

Pledges to remove unauthorised Travellers’ camps in Britain featured prominently in Tory Facebook adverts ahead of the local elections during May, prompting accusations that the party has used Gypsies and Travellers as “political footballs”. The Guardian identified 47 Facebook adverts bought by local Conservative candidates since January that promised to...
InternetWSLS

Facebook won’t remove posts claiming Covid-19 is man-made

Facebook says it will no longer remove claims that COVID-19 is human-made or manufactured “in light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts." There is rising pressure worldwide to investigate the origins of the pandemic, including the possibility that it came from...
Internetledburyreporter.co.uk

Facebook fails to remove scammers posing as Hereford's Beefy Boys

SOCIAL media giant Facebook has failed to remove scam profiles posing as Hereford's Beefy Boys. Facebook profiles posing as the Old Market burger shop appeared on Facebook four days ago, under the name Thè Beefy Boys. The fake profiles have been sharing posts from the real Beefy Boys Facebook page...
Internettechdator.net

Facebook and Instagram Proactively Removed Millions of Copyright Infringing Content in H2 2020

In a move to let the community know how much they fight against copyright Infringement, companies often release a periodic transparency report that sheds light on their efforts. A transparency report from Facebook revealed how much-pirated content was taken down proactively by them in H2 of 2020, amounting to millions. Alongside, they also respond to millions of such notices from rights holders.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

Apple refuses removal of Facebook App Pro-Palestinian 'review bomb'

Facebook's app on both Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store have reportedly been targeted by activists protesting against the company's alleged censorship of Palestinian posts. The campaign has been sparked by claims that existing censorship has increased during May's conflict between Israel and Hamas. The campaigners, some of...
Internetprotocol.com

Facebook goes after the superspreaders

Good morning! This Thursday, Facebook is limiting the spread of all posts from individual superspreaders, Amazon bought all the Bond films for more than $8 billion, the creator of Google's Duo left the company for Clubhouse, and GameStop is (obviously) getting into NFTs. The Big Story. Facebook tackles the superspreaders.
Internetfox5atlanta.com

Facebook, Instagram to offer option to remove likes count

Instagram and Facebook users can now hide how many likes their posts have gotten. The social media giant started rolling out the new feature Thursday. Users will also be able to hide counts from other people on their feed. The feature is optional. The change comes as Facebook and Instagram...
MinoritiesPosted by
Primetimer

A Facebook group of past Jeopardy! contestants was responsible for falsely accusing Kelly Donohue of making a racist hand gesture

Last month, a Facebook group consisting of 2,800 former contestants quickly assembled a petition signed by 595 past Jeopardy! contestants accusing Donohue of using the symbol for white power when he displayed three fingers. As Donohue explained, his gesture was for his three victories -- just like when he displayed two fingers representing two victories and one finger after his winning for the first time. "The Jeopardy! story is a remarkable case study for a couple of reasons," says The New York Times' Ben Smith. "First, the participants represent a particular kind of American achievement — the mastery of facts and trivia, celebrated by one of America’s few universally beloved institutions. A turn on Jeopardy! is the best credential there is in America. (When my brother, Emlen, lost valiantly in 2017, it generated more familial excitement than his Ph.D.) And I would say, after talking to a couple of dozen former contestants last week, that they are not just smart people but basically nice and sincere ones, too, from diverse backgrounds all over the country, united only by their ability to recall Madonna lyrics and capital cities. And second, Snopes is right. Mr. Donohue’s case is unusually clear-cut, and the allegation is obviously false. So the element of this story that interests me most is how the beating heart of nerdy, liberal fact-mastery can pump blood into wild social media conspiracy, and send all these smart people down the sort of rabbit hole that leads other groups of Americans to believe that children are being transported inside refrigerators. And, I wanted to know, how they could remain committed to that point of view in the absence of any solid evidence."
InternetBloomberg

Facebook Removed 18 Million Misleading Posts on Covid-19

Facebook Inc. said it has removed more than 18 million posts on its main social networking site and the photo sharing app Instagram for violating its Covid-19 misinformation policy since the beginning of the pandemic. The social network has faced criticism over how its platforms have been used to. fear...
RetailPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Shein Removes Racist Phone Case From Website After Receiving Backlash

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Online fast fashion retailer Shein was under fire last week when shoppers became aware of a racist phone case that was being sold on the retailer’s website. The phone case showed a design of a handcuffed Black person being outlined in chalk by a white hand, and was advertised as a new product retailing for $1.50. Screenshots of the phone case were posted online and instantly sparked criticism from customers as many shoppers were shocked to find that the retailer would sell something so bold, especially in light of the racial reckoning we’ve experienced the last year.