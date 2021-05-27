newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Providence, RI

Rainbow Desserts Support Providence LGBTQ+ Causes

By Abbie Lahmers
providenceonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBakers all over Providence are infusing rainbow everything in their sweet treats to celebrate Pride Month in a gesture of LGBTQIA+ inclusivity. At Blush Bakeshop, colorful sprinkles, unicorn sugar cookies, and rainbow frosted cupcakes make regular appearances in their pink display case of vegan donuts and pastries. Last June, folks couldn’t get enough of their pastel-striped donut. “We will definitely be doing the rainbow Pride donuts again this year, along with lots of other rainbow things,” explains owner Samantha Chamberlain, “and the donuts will be used to raise funds for the Queer Trans Mutual Aid fund in Providence for the month of June.” The volunteer-run organization offers community-funded cash assistance for LGBTQIA+ Rhode Islanders in need – prioritizing BIPOC, trans, and people with disabilities – whether that means keeping the lights on, ensuring safe housing, or leaving a dangerous situation.

providenceonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Lifestyle
Providence, RI
Food & Drinks
City
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq#Ice Cream Sandwich#Food Drink#Over The Rainbow#Birthday Cake#Community#Blush Pink#Lgbtqia Rhode Islanders#Bipoc#Tricycle Ice Cream#Nitro Bar#Rainbow Frosted Cupcakes#Rainbow Everything#Youth Pride Ri#Vegan#Pride Month#Bakers#Unicorn Sugar Cookies#Nonprofits#Advocacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
ricentral.com

Local restaurant focuses on charcuterie creations

Come in, sit a spell under the flowering cherry tree, and enjoy a nosh and some wine at East Greenwich’s newest eatery, Graze on Main. Tucked into a small, but welcoming space to the rear of 58 Main Street, co-owners Elyse Pare, and Geva Tanner call the small boîte “our cheesy speakeasy.”
Food & Drinksrimonthly.com

Quahog Week Kicks Off in Rhode Island

Celebrate Rhode Island’s fifth annual Quahog Week from May 17-23 by purchasing, preparing and eating dishes showcasing Rhode Island’s famous hard shell clams. This week-long celebration shines a light on Rhode Island’s favorite local clam, the hard-working men and women who harvest them and the vibrant local food industry that makes them available to consumers. Rhode Island is known for its quahogs and the industry supports many families year-round, both from an economic standpoint, and as a treasured pastime of digging for clams and creating memories together.
Providence, RImybackyardnews.com

THE PROVIDENCE FRINGE FESTIVAL

The Wilbury Theatre Group has announced that this year’s FringePVD: The Providence Fringe Festival® will be extended to two weeks: July 18 – 31, 2021. Founded in 2014 by The Wilbury Theatre Group and presented since 2017 by The Wilbury Group in collaboration with WaterFire Providence, FRINGEPVD brings together more than three hundred individual theatre, music, dance, multimedia and performing artists for two weeks of performances in and around WaterFire Arts Center, as well as online.
Providence, RIABC6.com

Radiothon raises over $400K for Hasbro Children’s Hospital

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- The 2021 Hasbro Children’s Hospital Radiothon raised $453,151 for the hospital. During the 12-hour radiothon, patients and their families called in to share their stories. The event was broadcast on several local radio stations. Volunteers took calls for donations in a socially-distanced phone bank, where they accepted...
Massachusetts StateEater

Massachusetts’s Favorite Grocery Chain Market Basket Expands to Rhode Island

Welcome back to AM Intel, a round-up of mini news bites to kick off the day. Massachusetts’s favorite grocery store, Market Basket, opens its first Rhode Island location on May 21 in Warwick (25 Pace Blvd.), with a second to follow soon in Johnston. The chain — which has its roots in a small grocerette in Lowell opened by Greek immigrants Athanasios and Efrosini Demoulas in 1917 and embraces the slogan “more for your dollar” — is beloved throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine for its affordable prices and fiercely loyal staff.
Providence, RIRefinery29

A Week In Providence, RI, On A $54,300 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: a social media coordinator who makes $54,300 per year and spends some of her...
Cranston, RITurnto10.com

Last Jewish bakery in Rhode Island closes for good

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A Rhode Island bakery is closing its doors after more than 100 years in business. Saturday was the last day the Rainbow Bakery in Cranston was open for business. They said they are the last Jewish bakery in Rhode Island. "For over a century, the Kaplan...
Exeter, RIWesterly Sun

Women’s Activity Day at the Exeter Grange

The Rhode Island State Grange held a Women’s Activity Day at the Exeter Grange recently which included contests from the director of agriculture. Pictured are some members of the Moosup Valley Jr. Grange with their contest submissions and ribbons. Shown are Jessica and Madison Sherman, Annette Hartley, Tristan, Kendall and Scarlett Guotacco, and Hailey Fish. Member Brooke Houle is missing from the photo. For information about the grange, call Joyce Bastien at 401-295-9788.
Cranston, RIGoLocalProv

VIDEO: A Prom-Perfect Proposal in Rhode Island

It was a prom proposal worthy of a social media post. After the annual rite of passage for high school students was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cranston East Senior Dylan Needham made sure he was not going to miss out in 2021. Needham was captured on...
Providence, RIprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Goodwin and Slater: Our seniors deserve the care they need

Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin, D-Providence, and Rep. Scott A. Slater, D-Providence, are the sponsors of the Nursing Home Staffing and Quality Care Act. Nursing home residents deserve quality care. When a family makes the difficult decision to choose placement in a long-term-care facility, they do so with the expectation that they will be receiving quality, nurturing care.
Providence, RIPosted by
Providence Bulletin

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Tuesday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Providence: 1. 100 Francis St (401) 270-4440; 2. 935 Manton Ave (401) 453-5612; 3. 960 Broad St (401) 461-4383; 4. 850 Manton Ave 401-453-0288; 5. 1140 N Main St 401-278-4901; 6. 1 Pocasset Ave 401-464-6501; 7. 456 Branch Ave 401-331-3554; 8. 500 Broad St 401-868-9070; 9. 135 Pitman St 401-861-4846; 10. 295 Academy Ave 401-273-7675; 11. 354 Admiral St 401-331-2636; 12. 533 Elmwood Ave 401-781-7930; 13. 51 Silver Spring St 401-272-5047;
Warren, RIPawtucket Times

The War In Kids bring punk rock to the East Bay

Warren is the smallest town in Rhode Island located on the eastern side of the state, but don’t let its size fool you. While it might be a little over eight square miles in total land area, the town’s art and music community is very vibrant. The Collaborative located on 498 Main Street is one of the coolest art galleries in the region and The Galactic Theatre a few blocks up is one of the swankiest establishments around and they will be bringing back live music once the restrictions are lifted. There’s also the record label 75orLess Records having a home base while putting out music both locally and beyond, there’s Fort Foreclosure on 164 Water Street that houses the work by the celebrated artist William Schaff and lets not forget the legendary In Your Ear! Records that recently moved their store over to 99 Water Street. Another music entity that calls Warren home is the punk rock act The War In Kids, consisting of guitarist and vocalist Kevin Silva, drummer Christian Staton and bassist John Staton.
Providence, RIABC6.com

Masks can come off starting Tuesday, with some exceptions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Islanders who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most situations starting Tuesday, but there remains some uncertainty as rules may vary from place to place. Gov. Daniel McKee announced the updated mask regulations on Friday...
Pawtucket, RImotifri.com

Back in Business: Rhode Island theaters plan their in-person return

As we wrap up our (hopefully) last pandemic season, where theaters were making the best of digital resources and innovative engagement, we’re seeing more signs of in-person performing arts everyday. This week featured Window Dressing: A Night of Live Entertainment in Wickford presented by the West Bay Community Theater, and...
Providence, RINew Haven Register

Rhode Island to study ways to boost minority-owned business

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is launching a $150,000 study to figure out ways to support and promote the growth of minority-owned businesses in the state, authorities announced Monday. The study is a partnership between the nonprofit Rhode Island Foundation and the administration of Gov. Daniel KcKee. The work,...
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

(Updated) Visitors From These 19 States Must Quarantine When Traveling To Rhode Island

If you are coming to Rhode Island from one of the 19 states listed below with a COVID-19 positivity rate greater than 5%, you are required to quarantine for 10 days while in Rhode Island. As an exception, you may provide proof of a negative test for COVID-19 that was taken within 72 hours prior to arrival in Rhode Island. If you receive a test during your quarantine in Rhode Island and get a negative test result, you can stop quarantining. However, you still need to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days, wear a mask in public, and follow physical distancing guidelines. You also must quarantine while waiting for a negative test result.
Providence, RIprovidencejournal.com

Veterans Voice: Federal Hill gal remembers her Rosie the Riveter days

Velia “Val” Costantino, 96, grew up on Bond Street, just off Atwells Avenue. It was a time when the streets of Federal Hill were bustling with pushcarts, food vendors and trolleys. Italian was the common language heard on the street and families could be seen walking together to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church on Sundays. Family, food, religion and hard work were the common threads of the immigrants who called the place home.
Providence, RIUS News and World Report

Rhode Island Opens 2 State Beaches on Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — In a sure sign that summer is almost here, Rhode Island is opening some of its state beaches this weekend. Scarborough North and Roger Wheeler state beaches — both in Narragansett — will be open weekends only, weather permitting, starting Saturday until Memorial Day, according to a statement from the state Department of Environmental Management.