Rainbow Desserts Support Providence LGBTQ+ Causes
Bakers all over Providence are infusing rainbow everything in their sweet treats to celebrate Pride Month in a gesture of LGBTQIA+ inclusivity. At Blush Bakeshop, colorful sprinkles, unicorn sugar cookies, and rainbow frosted cupcakes make regular appearances in their pink display case of vegan donuts and pastries. Last June, folks couldn’t get enough of their pastel-striped donut. “We will definitely be doing the rainbow Pride donuts again this year, along with lots of other rainbow things,” explains owner Samantha Chamberlain, “and the donuts will be used to raise funds for the Queer Trans Mutual Aid fund in Providence for the month of June.” The volunteer-run organization offers community-funded cash assistance for LGBTQIA+ Rhode Islanders in need – prioritizing BIPOC, trans, and people with disabilities – whether that means keeping the lights on, ensuring safe housing, or leaving a dangerous situation.providenceonline.com