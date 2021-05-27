See 2021 Swim Camps You Might Love

One month ago, we celebrated the world’s swim moms. What would we ever do without them?. But now it’s time to turn our attention to dads. They share in the agony of driving to the pool for those 5:45 a.m. practices – and, on race day, they bite their nails as much as mom when they watch us stretch for the wall to reach our half-second drop goal. So show your love and appreciation for all they do as supporters and spectators in your swim life. Here are some swimming-inspired gift ideas that can be on your doorstep just in time for Father’s Day.