newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Rhody Gem: Jephry Floral Studio

By Abbie Lahmers
providenceonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlong with crafting floral arrangements for pickup, delivery, and events, this plant and gift shop hosts a collection of terrariums, succulents, greeting cards, candles, pottery, and more. Where to find it:. On the vibrant Broadway brunch strip, this neighborhood flower shop sits on the corner of Marshall Street and is...

providenceonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floral Design#Indoor Plants#Gardening#Compost#Design Shop#Street Style#Gift Shop#Flower Arrangements#Jephry Floral Studio#Beautiful Flowers#Artisan Pottery#Collection#Bountiful Style#Roses#Succulents#Orchids#Green Tropical Plants#High Quality Peonies#Candles#Broadway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Interior Designdwell.com

Plywood Partitions Divvy Up Space in a Free-Flowing London Townhouse

Nimtim Architects reimagines a ’70s residence for a growing family, creating simple, flexible rooms that connect with the garden. In 2015, a young couple expecting their first child reached out to Nimtim Architects to extend their townhouse in Forest Hill, London, to make room for their growing family. Fruit Box, as the addition is called, was finally completed in 2020 after delays in planning and approvals—and none too soon, as the family had welcomed their second child during construction.
Home & Gardenrichmondmagazine.com

Organize Your Summer Stuff

With summer just around the corner, organizing our summer gear — from gardening supplies to sports equipment and grilling accessories — is top of mind. According to professional organizer Kristen Ziegler, now is the time to clean spaces like garages and garden sheds that can be a catchall for clutter. “Decluttering can give you a sense of control after a year where we haven’t had any because of the pandemic,” says Ziegler, whose firm, Minima, has been voted favorite home organizer in our annual Readers’ Favorites survey for the last eight years. R•Home asked Ziegler to share some tips on getting started.
GardeningThe Mountaineer

Tips for gardening in a shady yard

Even if your yard doesn’t get much sunlight, it’s still possible to grow a beautiful garden. The key is to select shade-tolerant spe­cies. Here are some suggestions. In addition to hostas, which thrive in shady conditions, many perennials don’t require much sunlight. Consider planting:. • Leopard plants, whose yellow flowers...
GardeningBrit + Co

How to Make the Ultimate Brit-Approved Edible Garden

When it comes to eating, I'm all about eating fresh. I love wandering through farmer's markets on the weekends to find the best and most unusual produce. Creating an edible garden in my own backyard has been a dream of mine ever since I can remember! To create this dream project, we teamed up with Lowe's to make the ultimate edible garden. Follow along to see how we created this amazing veggie-filled space, from building an entire outdoor structure to making the most modern plant markers you've ever seen.
Home & Gardencommunityq.com

7 Simple Ways to Add Color, Excitement to Your Yard

(Family Features) With all the beauty Mother Nature has to offer, a few pops of color or other simple embellishments can help make your yard look superb from the curb. Whether you’re looking to enhance your front yard, backyard, porch or patio space, consider these easy and affordable ways to spruce up your outdoor oasis:
GardeningHGTV

Herb Garden Design Ideas

Spice up your menus with the zingy flavors of fresh herbs. You don’t need an elaborate herb garden design to work flavorful sprigs and leaves into your family’s mealtimes. Many herbs thrive — and yield stems for snipping — in containers. But if you yearn for a formal herb garden design, you won’t be disappointed. You’ll have beauty and harvest to share. Dig into some herb garden design ideas.
Gardeningbalconygardenweb.com

18 Excellent Landscaping With Hydrangea Ideas

Landscaping with Hydrangeas is popular due to its captivating display of beautiful flowers and foliage for a long time. Here’re 18 ways to do this!. Hydrangeas have a long blooming season and a beautiful display of flowers, so planting them outside your house in the front garden is a good idea to create an alluring vista.
Interior Designfinehomesandliving.com

Creative And Simple Ideas To Make Your Bedroom More Unique

Our bedrooms are the one room in our house where we are free to be ourselves. We don’t need to think about the overall design of our homes or what our guests will think; we can create the perfect bedroom to relax and unwind. Designing a unique and unique room that reflects your personality is the best way to have your very own sanctuary to escape to and rest after a long, busy day.
Mahoning County, OHVindy.com

Summer veggies

Spring is here and summer is on the way. The weather says nay, but we say yea. The OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers of Mahoning County are getting ready for some of our summer events. They are ready to plant vegetables and flowers and teach others how to grow great tasting vegetables and beautiful flowers.
Home & GardenWorld Inside Pictures

Interesting DIY Summer Crafts That Will Add Up To Your Summer Decor

What’s a summer without some eye-catching summer decorations that will set the tone in our surroundings? Details can play a huge role in the way we feel and the way we perceive our space, so this is why we should always do our best to make it as comfortable, cozy, and enjoyable as possible. Now that summer is upon us, these DIY summer crafts will surely grab our interest and will make us want to recreate them as soon as possible. I have a few of them on my mind already!
Gardeningbookriot.com

The Books That Are Shaping My Garden

It is both a joke and true that my partner and I bought a garden with a house attached; while we love the house itself, which is a late 1800s row-home complete with transoms and original wood flooring, the garden was straight out of my dreams. When we first saw it, a squash vine had taken over half the back patio, climbing its trellis as well as spilling out onto the nearby table and chairs. There were four raised beds bursting with produce — tomatoes, peppers, herbs — on two terraced levels planted with pollinator-friendly plants and flowers. The care that had gone into it was obvious, and the successes of that care were breathtaking. As soon as we closed and got the keys, I started visiting the house each week (since we wouldn’t move in fully for about a month) to water, to weed, and to gather the bounty that continued to appear. Once we fully moved in, I felt fully the shock of having inherited care of this garden: what if I messed it up? What if I killed everything in it due to my inexperience? Nature laughed at me; we moved in on Indigenous People’s Day in October 2020, and Winter came soon enough to do just that. As everything went into hibernation, I sat down to put some of my own care and thought into what it might look like come Spring. And while it’s true that actual gardening books are having an impact, there are other, less obvious, books that are shaping my garden.
Gardeningprovidencejournal.com

Gardening: Expand your spring flower options

Spring puts a spring in my step, quite literally. I bounce out of the house in the morning to see what is blooming, and since early March, I have never been disappointed. You know the regular cast of characters in early spring: first snowdrops with their tiny white blossoms, then glory-of-the-snow in blue, white or pink, and winter aconite in brilliant yellow — all blossoming near ground level. But there are lots of other plants to consider — especially now — in May.
Gardeningwpr.org

Amazing Annuals To Compact Shrubs: Selecting Plants For Your Garden

With the right timing, your garden can thrive from one season into the next, yielding delicious treats and lovely aromas well into the fall. Playing the weather in Wisconsin is the game when it comes to starting your garden. Mark Dwyer, horticulture speaker, educator and author, shared suggestions about what to add to your garden this year. Dwyer has degrees in landscape architecture and urban forestry and is former director of horticulture at the Rotary Botanical Gardens in Janesville.
Sheffield, MAtheberkshireedge.com

THE SELF-TAUGHT GARDENER: Cut gems

I remember the first time I heard the term “cutting garden,” a garden developed mainly to grow flowers for the purpose of bringing them indoors. It evoked images of garden club ladies and afternoon teas and, although I loved bringing flowers in from the garden, the idea of an area of the garden dedicated solely to this purpose seemed beyond my imagining. But as the years progressed, I found myself adding plants into my collection that allowed me to cut from them and I appreciate the joy of seasonal flowers, as opposed to whatever was shipped in and available from the florist or the local grocery store (or in my New York days, the corner bodega).
Home & GardenHouzz

Before and After: 3 Patios Designed for Comfy, Stylish Lounging

When tackling a patio makeover, it can be appealing to want to tear everything out and start from scratch to realize your dream space. Before you do — especially as summer edges closer — consider if new furniture, potted plantings and other outdoor accessories could be a more efficient and budget-friendly way to upgrade your outdoor living experience.
Interior Designkevinszabojrplumbing.net

7 Decorating Tips for Giving Your Home a Summer Refresh

Summer is the perfect time to spruce up your home! With the kids on a break, you want your space to feel more comfortable. Plus, you want to have an inviting atmosphere for all your social events and holiday celebrations. Consider these tips to give your home that fresh summer look.
Interior Designgoodhousekeeping.com

15+ Interior Paint Colors Our Favorite Designers Always Recommend

If you're unable to pull off a major home renovation in the near future, giving your space an entirely new look with a fresh coat of paint is the next best thing. But finding the right shade is far from easy. Minimalists might want nothing more than a room full of neutrals, like white, beige or gray, and those who aren't afraid to take a design risk might fall for bold hues — think teal, purple or even doses of green. Wherever your design sensibilities lie, you can find the right paint color for you.