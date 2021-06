The Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home in Ilion has new owners. Heather A. Rauch and Vincent G. "Buster" Iocovozzi Jr. acquired the funeral home from the Hendrix family May 7. The new owners said they are proud to continue the legacy and, together with the Hendrix family, will serve families of the Mohawk Valley, offering a complete range of personal, professional and compassionate service.