(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Health is partnering with Taxi 9000 to provide free transportation to Bismarck and Mandan COVID-19 vaccination sites. “To eliminate a potential barrier to receiving a COVID-19 vaccination, the NDDoH is piloting a program with Taxi 9000 to offer free rides to receive COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Krissie Guerard, Health Equity Director for the NDDOH. “This is one more way to increase uptake in COVID-19 vaccinations to individuals that do not have access to other forms of transportation.”