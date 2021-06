Matt Hancock will be quizzed over allegations he lied about care home testing at the start of the pandemic on Thursday, despite the failure of Dominic Cummings to submit evidence against him.Boris Johnson’s one-time most trusted adviser missed the deadline to give written support for his accusations to the Commons health and science committees.But Jeremy Hunt, who chairs the Health Committee, said Mr Hancock would face questions about all the allegations made against him.Earlier this month Mr Cummings told MPs the health secretary had lied repeatedly as the government scrambled to get the coronavirus crisis under control. In particular,...