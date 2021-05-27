The Guardian view on Hillsborough: unjust to the bitter end

The families of the 96 people unlawfully killed at Hillsborough as a result of gross negligence by the police fought for justice for more than three decades. The collapse of the trial of two former police officers and a solicitor, after a judge ruled that the men had no case to answer, marks a cruel end to one of the bravest and longest-lasting of all British justice campaigns. The institutions that between them make up the policing and legal system should be deeply ashamed. First, Hillsborough’s victims and survivors were blamed. Now, they have been let down yet again.