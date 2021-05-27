Cancel
Scrubs maker FIGS soars in healthy market debut

KITV.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoctors and nurses aren't likely to be strutting down runways in Milan or New York in their scrubs. But if they did appear in fashion shows, they'd likely wear outfits designed by FIGS, the trendy health care apparel company that went public Thursday. Shares of FIGS surged more than 35%...

www.kitv.com
Person
Jessica Alba
#Figs#Ipo#Market#Stock Trading#Ipo#Stock Investors#Fashion Shows#Figs#Robinhood#Sec#Cnn Business#The Honest Company#Better Fitting Scrubs#Outfits#Strong Demand#Weaker Demand#Initial Public Offering#Masks#Medical Apparel#Silhouettes
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
U.S. SEC
News Break
Amazon
Hospital scrubs maker's stock jumps after upsized IPO

FIGS (NYSE: FIGS) stock, which is now trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “FIGS,” opened at $28.30 a share, reached a high of $32.11 and closed at $30.02 a share Thursday. In the IPO, FIGS offered 4.6 million shares of class A common stock and Tulco LLC, the...
MarketWatch

FIGS stock soars in its debut, valuing company at $4.6 billion

Investors cheered FIGS Inc. on their Wall Street debut, as the stock opened Thursday 28.6% above the initial public offering price. The apparel and lifestyle company said overnight that its IPO priced at $22 a share, above the expected range of between $16 and $19 a share. The stock's first trade was at $28.30 at 11:43 a.m. Eastern for 2.4 million shares, which valued the company at $4.57 billion. A total of 26.39 shares were offered in the IPO, with 4.64 million shares offered by the company (down from an expected 5.88 million shares) as it raised $1.02 billion, and with 21.75 million shares offered by its largest shareholder Tulco LLC (up from an expected 16.63 million shares) to raise $478.5 million. The stock has added slightly to gains since the open, to trade recently up 30.4% at $28.70. The company went public on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF edged up 0.3% and the S&P 500 ticked up 0.3%.
JD Logistics soars in Hong Kong debut, valuing it at $34 billion

HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) -JD Logistics Inc surged on debut, giving the Chinese delivery and warehousing firm a $34 billion stock market value and providing a strong start on Friday for Hong Kong’s second-largest listing this year. Shares of the company, spun out from Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com, rose as much...
Medical equipment maker FIGS valued at US$4.57 bil in NYSE debut

BENGALURU (May 27): FIGS Inc made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, giving the maker of medical scrubs, face masks and shields a valuation of US$4.57 billion. The company, which saw a jump in demand for its products during the Covid-19 pandemic, makes medical apparel aimed...
Not your grandparents’ scrubs: Trendy medical-wear retailer FIGS goes public

Benj Lance never thought he could look particularly good in his work uniform: the plain, boxy scrubs that populate hospitals and doctor’s offices around the world. Then the 33-year-old administrator at an Alabama pain management clinic saw a more distinct, fitted style on a colleague and never turned back: He now has more than a half-dozen in his closet, all bought online from the same Santa Monica company.
Healthcare Apparel Brand FIGS Makes Public Debut on the NYSE

Healthcare apparel brand FIGS made its public debut on the NYSE, and co-CEOs Heather Hasson and Trina Spear joined Cheddar to discuss their decision to take the company public. The duo talked about how they divide up the responsibilities as heads of the business. Hasson said the pair has the same vision for success and is focused on maintaining the concept of the company, which is to outfit health and medical professionals (highlighted by Spear for their work during the pandemic) from head to toe.
Stocks rise, Ford recall, Figs soars, CA offers cash

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed mostly higher on Wall Street following more signals that the economy is continuing to recover. The S&P managed to rise 0.1% today after giving up much of an earlier gain. Investors were encouraged to see that weekly unemployment claims fell to another pandemic low and that the U.S. economy grew at a solid rate during the first quarter. Banks and industrial stocks led the gains. Technology companies fell, pulling the Nasdaq slightly lower. Health care and household goods makers also lagged the broader market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.60%.
Flywire stock takes soars in its public debut

Shares of Flywire Corp. flew out of the gate Wednesday, as the Boston-based payments enablement and software company's stock opened 41.7% above its initial public offering price. The stock's first trade was $34.00 at 11:36 a.m. Eastern for 1.3 million shares. At that price, the company $3.39 billion. The company said late Tuesday that it raised $250.6 million as its upsized IPO priced at $24 a share. The stock has pared some gains since the open, and was recently up 35.1%, on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF rallied 2.2% while the S&P 500 edged up 0.2%.
