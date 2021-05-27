Car vs pickup truck collision killed 30-year-old Haylee Rebekah Hefly in Harrison County (Harrison County, TX)

On Tuesday morning, 30-year-old Haylee Rebekah Hefly died and another person received injuries following a crash involving two vehicles just east of the city of Scottsville.

According to DPS, troopers actively responded to the two-vehicle collision at the intersection of US 80 and FM 2199 at 8:08 a.m.. As per initial investigation report, the driver of a 3009 Ford Focus was trying to cross US 80 from FM 2199 traveling south. The driver pulled out in front of a 2009 Nissan Frontier that was heading west on US 80.

The Nissan then collided with the driver side of the Ford. The driver of the Ford has been named as Haylee Rebekah Hefly, 30, of Marshall and was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the Nissan was identified as Stephanie Leigh Huffman, 31, of Waskom and she was taken to a local hospital while the extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

An investigation is continuing.

May 27, 2021