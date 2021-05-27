newsbreak-logo
Harrison County, TX

Car vs pickup truck collision killed 30-year-old Haylee Rebekah Hefly in Harrison County (Harrison County, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

Car vs pickup truck collision killed 30-year-old Haylee Rebekah Hefly in Harrison County (Harrison County, TX)

On Tuesday morning, 30-year-old Haylee Rebekah Hefly died and another person received injuries following a crash involving two vehicles just east of the city of Scottsville.

According to DPS, troopers actively responded to the two-vehicle collision at the intersection of US 80 and FM 2199 at 8:08 a.m.. As per initial investigation report, the driver of a 3009 Ford Focus was trying to cross US 80 from FM 2199 traveling south. The driver pulled out in front of a 2009 Nissan Frontier that was heading west on US 80.

The Nissan then collided with the driver side of the Ford. The driver of the Ford has been named as Haylee Rebekah Hefly, 30, of Marshall and was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the Nissan was identified as Stephanie Leigh Huffman, 31, of Waskom and she was taken to a local hospital while the extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

An investigation is continuing.

May 27, 2021

May 27, 2021

Discover more Texas Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report.

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

