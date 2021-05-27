newsbreak-logo
ECHR criticises Italian court for referring to ‘red underwear’ in rape case

The Guardian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European court of human rights has condemned an Italian court for “reproducing sexist stereotypes” after it referred to a woman’s red underwear and bisexuality as signs of her “ambivalent attitude towards sex” when acquitting six men accused of gang-rape. The case dates back to 2008, when the woman, a...

#Italy#Florence Court#Sexual Violence#Criminal Violence#No Criminal Charges#Rape Charges#Gang Rape#Casual Sexual Relations#Men#Women#Sexist Stereotypes#Italian Society#Gender Based Violence#Secondary Victimisation#Language#Compensation#Privacy#Legal Practitioners#Echr Criticises#Ancona
