Chicago White Sox are offering COVID-19 shots Friday and Saturday, promising the vaccine’s benefits and $25 ballpark gift cards — plus Tim Anderson bobbleheads

The Chicago White Sox are staging a beer and shot promotion this week.

Or a hot dog and shot.

Or a hat and … well, you get the idea.

The White Sox and Cook County Health are holding a COVID-19 vaccination event for fans attending games Friday and Saturday, when the Sox host the Baltimore Orioles.

Ticket-holders who get their Johnson & Johnson vaccines at the Guaranteed Rate Field pop-up clinic will receive $25 White Sox gift cards for use inside the ballpark, the team said.

The first 10,000 fans attending those two Sox-Orioles games also are supposed to receive Tim Anderson Bat Flip Bobbleheads.

Ballpark capacity for Sox games was increased to 60% with city and state approval beginning this week. Some pandemic precautions, including pod seating, remain in place with details available on the White Sox website .

The vaccination event is scheduled for the patio by Gate 1. Those planning to attend the games can book appointments through the Cook County Health website at bit.ly/soxvax .

Slots are available from when the gates open — 90 minutes before scheduled first pitch — through the fifth inning. There also may be walk-up appointments, pending availability.

Fans with appointments are to enter the ballpark, following signs on the 100 Level to patio access near Sections 103 and 104.

Additional information will be available through guest relations behind home plate on the 100 and 500 levels.

The promotion is just one of several county health officials have staged in a bid to increase the percentage of area residents vaccinated against COVID-19. For example, on Wednesday tickets to Six Flags Great America were offered to those vaccinated at Cook County Health vaccination sites.

A full list of Cook County Health vaccination sites can be found at MyShotCookCounty.com .

