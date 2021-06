Imagine scrolling through your newsfeed or vising YouTube and suddenly seeing a lot more Canadian content than you did before — content you weren’t used to seeing or even wanting to see. Canada’s law-makers are debating a bill that could make this happen. Much of the controversy about Bill C-10 thus far has been about its potential to bring user-generated content on sites like Instagram and YouTube under the regulatory thumb of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC). But the bill poses a more serious threat on another front. It will enable the CRTC to force platforms like YouTube and TikTok to make...