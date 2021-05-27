Who Is Amelia Hamlin, 19-Year-Old Woman Who Just Declared Her Love for One Scott Disick?
Remember back when Scott Disick started dating Amelia Hamlin and everyone assumed they'd last approximately two minutes? Lol, wrong. These two have been dating since fall 2020, and Amelia just made it super clear how serious they are by publicly declaring her love for Lord Disick on Instagram. Like, on. the. grid. In case you missed it due to not following Amelia (she's @ameliagray), here's what she wrote about Scott for his 38th birthday:www.cosmopolitan.com