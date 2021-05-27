Who Is Amelia Hamlin, 19-Year-Old Woman Who Just Declared Her Love for One Scott Disick?

Scott Disick is Amelia Gray Hamlin's "first serious boyfriend" Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin are the real deal. The 37-year-old businessman and his 19-year-old girlfriend are "doing well," a source tells Entertainment Tonight. "Amelia is mature for her age, and Scott and her [get] along great and things are easy," their source explained, adding that Scott is Lisa Rinna's daughter's "first serious boyfriend." The two, who were first linked in November 2020, are already making some serious future plans together, planning a summer out in the Hamptons and Amelia's official move in with the dad of three. "She's really into him," the source explained. "She likes to be cute with him and definitely has a big 'crush' on him."