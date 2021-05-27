newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida sees drop in jobless claims

By News Service of Florida
Posted by 
Jacksonville Business Journal
Jacksonville Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Since the start of February, Florida had been averaging just under 20,000 new claims a week and had not been below 10,000 claims in a single week since the week that ended March 14, 2020.

www.bizjournals.com
Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville Business Journal

Jacksonville, FL
737
Followers
1K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

The Jacksonville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/jacksonville
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jobless Claims#Drop#February
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Economytribuneledgernews.com

Local unemployment rates, jobless claims down in April

May 30—LANSING — Ottawa County saw a significantly decreased unemployment rate in April. The newest seasonally adjusted regional rates, released Thursday, May 27, by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget, show an decrease of 0.6 percent between March (4.3 percent) and April (3.7 percent). The county remained well...
Public HealthDaily Republic

US unemployment insurance claims fall to fresh pandemic low

Payne Lubbers, Bloomberg News, (TNS) Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell for a fourth consecutive week as more Americans get vaccinated and businesses reopen to eager customers. Initial claims in regular state programs decreased by 38,000 to 406,000 in the week ended May 22, Labor Department data showed Thursday....
Public HealthNASDAQ

Weekly Jobless Claims Reach New Pandemic Low

New weekly unemployment claims have dropped again, which could mean that a widespread economic recovery is getting closer. When the coronavirus outbreak first exploded, millions of jobs were shed in an instant as non-essential businesses were forced to shutter. But things have improved since then, and in the recent weeks, unemployment numbers have been overwhelmingly encouraging.
Dekalb County, TNwjle.com

April Jobless Rate in DeKalb County Drops to 4.8%

Tennesseans continued returning to the workforce in counties across the state in April. According to newly released data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, nearly all counties experienced a decrease in unemployment during the month. In year-to-year comparisons, each county showed a remarkable recovery from pandemic-era unemployment rates one year ago.
Georgia StateBrunswick News

Initial jobless claims continue declining in Georgia

First-time unemployment claims in Georgia fell last week, mirroring a decline in claims at the national level. Jobless Georgians filed 24,553 initial claims last week, down 888 from the week before, the state Department of Labor reported Thursday. Meanwhile, the department was being forced to deal with growing cases of...
California StateOCRegister

California unemployment claims rise, U.S. claims drop

California unemployment claims have risen for the second straight week, in sharp contrast to declining claims across the United States, signaling the statewide job market still suffers from coronavirus-linked ailments. Workers in California filed 71,800 initial claims for unemployment during the week ending May 22, up 1,500 from 70,300 filings...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Futures dip ahead of weekly jobless claims data

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures ticked lower on Thursday as investors turned to weekly unemployment claims data amid fears that signs of an improving economy would lead the Federal Reserve to start tapering its accommodative monetary policy. Worries about rising inflation and a potential tightening of policy have weighed...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Treasuries Move To The Downside As Jobless Claims Continue To Decline

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session slightly lower, treasuries saw further downside over the course of the trading day on Thursday. Bond prices saw initial weakness and remained firmly negative throughout the session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 3.6 basis points to 1.610 percent.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dow set for higher open as jobless claims dip

The Dow was set to open slightly higher on Thursday after data showing fewer weekly jobless claims pointed to an improving outlook for the U.S. economy. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits stayed below 500,000 for a third straight week, the Labor Department's report showed. A separate report confirmed that the U.S. economy accelerated at its fastest pace in nearly four decades in the first quarter. read more.
Public Healthmarketplace.org

Unemployment claims continue to drop

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits dropped last week to 406,000, a new pandemic low and more evidence that the job market is strengthening as the virus wanes and economy further reopens. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that applications declined 38,000 from 444,000 a week earlier. The...
Economylaconiadailysun.com

New Hampshire jobless claims tick up slightly

(The Center Square) – New unemployment claims in New Hampshire ticked up slightly last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report. At least 722 new applications for benefits were filed for the week that ended May 22 – an increase of 347 from the previous week, the federal agency reported.
Jefferson County, WAPeninsula Daily News

Peninsula jobless rate drops to 7.4 percent

Unemployment fell slightly to 7.4 percent in Clallam and Jefferson counties last month, one year after record joblessness at the height of the COVID-19 lockdown. Clallam County’s jobless rate fell from a revised 7.6 percent in March to a preliminary 7.4 percent in April, the state Employment Security Department said.
Economycoloradohometownweekly.com

New weekly unemployment claims in state drop to 4,119

An additional 4,119 people filed for traditional unemployment benefits in the week ending May 22, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said Thursday, virtually unchanged from the week prior. A total of 877 people filed for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program during the week, an increase of 165 from...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Jobless rate drops to 4% across area

Unemployment in the Fort Wayne metro area dropped to 4.0% in April, data the Indiana Department of Workforce Development released Monday shows. For the Allen, Wells and Whitley counties' metropolitan statistical area, 8,702 out of a labor force of 215,764 were unemployed. A year ago in April, 39,899 out of a workforce of 209,450 were jobless, leading to 19% unemployment.