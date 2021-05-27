Florida sees drop in jobless claims
Since the start of February, Florida had been averaging just under 20,000 new claims a week and had not been below 10,000 claims in a single week since the week that ended March 14, 2020.www.bizjournals.com
Since the start of February, Florida had been averaging just under 20,000 new claims a week and had not been below 10,000 claims in a single week since the week that ended March 14, 2020.www.bizjournals.com
The Jacksonville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/jacksonville