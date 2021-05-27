newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Happy 80th, Bob Dylan! We’re thinking about the government taxing you more.

By Editorial Board
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELATED HAPPY birthday to Bob Dylan! It’s hard to fathom that the skinny kid from Minnesota who revolutionized popular culture back in the 1960s became an 80-year-old man on Monday. In addition to longevity, Mr. Dylan has been blessed with a personal fortune measured in the hundreds of millions of dollars. It’s a reward that is both well earned, given his artistry, and ironic, given his beginnings as a penniless poet of social protest.

www.washingtonpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Paul Simon
Person
Stevie Nicks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Rates#Tax Breaks#Happy Birthday#Tax#Treasury#Jct#The Democratic Congress#Democrats#Mr Dylan#Happy Birthday#Tax Hikes#Music Industry Lobbyists#Income#Singer Songwriters#Veteran#Tax Code#A Changin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Taxation
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Longevity
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicVoice of America

Bob Dylan Teaches You About Questions, Count Nouns

Nobel prize winner Bob Dylan is considered to be one of the best American songwriters. In today’s Everyday Grammar, we will explore how Blowin’ in the Wind, a famous Bob Dylan song, can teach you about English grammar. You will learn about question words, nouns and more. Let’s begin by...
Hibbing, MNktoe.com

Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday

It’s Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday — the musical icon, born in Duluth and raised in Hibbing, now honored around the world after more than six decades as a pioneer of notes and verse. In 2012, President Barack Obama awarded Dylan the Presidential Medal of Freedom:. “All these years later, he’s...
Duluth, MNPosted by
Audacy

Happy Birthday, Bob Dylan! Folk-rock legend turns 80 today

He once famously sang about being forever young, but Bob Dylan celebrates his 80th birthday today. The singer/songwriter born Robert Zimmerman on May 24, 1941, in Duluth, Minnesota, and raised in nearby Hibbing, has gone on to change the landscape of the popular music with his poetic, lyrical and topical songs.
New York City, NYPosted by
InsideHook

We’ve Been Talking About Bob Dylan’s Singing Voice Wrong All This Time

When I was getting ready to write this piece, I did something that’s not uncommon for me: I listened to a lot of Bob Dylan songs. But this time, I went about it differently. I focused on the man’s voice. That might seem strange. For decades, music fans have tuned in to Frank Sinatra or Aretha Franklin or Al Green to savor the beauty of their singing, but with Dylan, the vocals have, traditionally, been the thing fans learn to live with — the flaw in the diamond of his genius. Sure, he’s a poet and a trailblazer, responsible for one of the most important music catalogues of the last 60 years, but if he’s got a weakness, it’s that his singing has never been particularly strong. Who’d want to spend their free time zeroing in on his voice?
Musicudiscovermusic.com

30 Of The Best Singer-Songwriter Albums

The history of singer-songwriters is as rich as music itself. A man or woman singing, accompanied by nothing but a guitar, is inherent to our humanity. It’s a tradition built into the fabric of society. While loud rock bands and thrilling jazz quartets are intoxicating, there are few things as powerful as a singer-songwriter. The combination of lyrics, instrumentation, and melody is a simple formula, but few can solve it like the artists on this list. Granted, this isn’t meant to be a definitive list of the best singer-songwriter albums of all time, this is merely a representation of some of the best examples of artists honoring the tradition of songwriting.
Hibbing, MNminnesota93.com

Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday

It’s Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday — the musical icon, born in Duluth and raised in Hibbing, now honored around the world after more than six decades as a pioneer of notes and verse. In 2012, President Barack Obama awarded Dylan the Presidential Medal of Freedom:. “All these years later, he’s...
Hibbing, MNkxlp941.com

Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday

It’s Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday — the musical icon, born in Duluth and raised in Hibbing, now honored around the world after more than six decades as a pioneer of notes and verse. In 2012, President Barack Obama awarded Dylan the Presidential Medal of Freedom:. “All these years later, he’s...
Hibbing, MNhot967.fm

Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday

It’s Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday — the musical icon, born in Duluth and raised in Hibbing, now honored around the world after more than six decades as a pioneer of notes and verse. In 2012, President Barack Obama awarded Dylan the Presidential Medal of Freedom:. “All these years later, he’s...