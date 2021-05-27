Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ventura County, CA

Ventura County Community College District (VCCCD) Celebrates Class of 2021 Graduates

By George Thomas
vannuysnewspress.com
 13 days ago

CAMARILLO, CA — Not even a pandemic could stop this year’s graduates of Moorpark, Oxnard and Ventura colleges from pursuing—and achieving—their educational goals. In recognition of what these resilient students have accomplished, the Ventura County Community College District (VCCCD) leadership collaborated with its three colleges to celebrate the 5,370 students in the class of 2021 who have earned their degrees or certificates.

www.vannuysnewspress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ventura County, CA
City
Camarillo, CA
City
Santa Paula, CA
Ventura County, CA
Education
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxnard College#Graduations#Graduate College#College Students#Graduate Students#College Board#Ccpro#Vcccd Alumni#Graduates Pathways#Campus Life#Board Of Trustees#Graduation Speeches#Congratulations#Rigorous Coursework#Chancellor Greg Gillespie#Recognition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Camarillo, CAthecamarilloacorn.com

Class of 2021 bids adieu Cal Lu

BIG SMILES—At right, graduates Melissa Wasylewski and Matthew Plummer enjoy the festivities during Cal Lutheran University’s graduation ceremony May 8 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. Below, Camarillo residents Jon Robertson, left, and his wife, Suzanne Robertson, hold hands with their daughter, graduate Rae Montana, during the ceremony on Saturday.
Camarillo, CAcitizensjournal.us

The Business of Camarillo City Council continues 12 May 2021. Council meeting venue changes to Camarillo Library on 19 May 2021

The business of the city is important, very important. Open council meetings are important, and in fact required by law. Every Camarillo Councilmember understands the duty of this public format. It’s an obligation required by the Brown Act. Attendance at the second Camarillo City Council in-person meeting on Wednesday night, 12 May 2021 was light. The meeting to be viewed on YouTube https://youtu.be/l4EhZsnY3Us.
Camarillo, CAthecamarilloacorn.com

2021-05-14

… Oops! An active online subscription is required to access this content. Please login below or Subscribe today! Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password. DIG it OUT. | May 14, 2021. ON THE DIAMOND—Above, UCLA’s Stella Crown pitches during the team’s Camarillo Girls Softball...
Ventura County, CAKEYT

Ventura County vaccinating young teens

OXNARD, Calif. -- Ventura County is now vaccinating 12 to 15 year-olds in the area. On Friday, Ventura County Public Health held a pop-up vaccine clinic at a local middle school, and there was a huge turnout. "As I was driving up C Street and saw the line I was...
Camarillo, CAcitizensjournal.us

The Camarillo Rotary Clubs’ Host 29th Annual Care for Kids Golf Classic Benefiting Casa Pacifica

Camarillo, CA – The 29th Annual Care for Kids Golf Classic will take place on Monday, July 26th at Spanish Hills Country Club in Camarillo. Limited spots available – to register or sponsor visit casapacifica.org. Funds raised benefit Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families and its programs serving foster and at-risk youth, along with other Rotary Foundation charities.
Ventura County, CAthecamarilloacorn.com

Job seekers invited to resource fair

The Workforce Development Board of Ventura County will host a virtual resource fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wed., May 19. Participants will learn about local organizations offering workforce training and educational opportunities that enable job seekers to secure well-paying employment. “We’ll have representatives from local community-based organizations and...