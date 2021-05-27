Ventura County Community College District (VCCCD) Celebrates Class of 2021 Graduates
CAMARILLO, CA — Not even a pandemic could stop this year’s graduates of Moorpark, Oxnard and Ventura colleges from pursuing—and achieving—their educational goals. In recognition of what these resilient students have accomplished, the Ventura County Community College District (VCCCD) leadership collaborated with its three colleges to celebrate the 5,370 students in the class of 2021 who have earned their degrees or certificates.www.vannuysnewspress.com