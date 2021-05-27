Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

Slow Motion

bitchute.com
 13 days ago

#fanpromotv #TheCastleCrew #cinematics #TheGodz #Future78 👻#strangemusic. Evanescence - Fallen (full album video synch) Fan made promotional video synch under fair use solely and not intended for profit or distribution. Evanescence. The Pretty Reckless. Dax. Tool. NoEmotion Goldmask and The Godz. #fanpromotv #TheCastleCrew #cinematics #Future78 #TheGodz. Mar 30, 2021. #fanpromotv #TheCastleCrew.

TV Seriesbradleyscout.com

“M.O.D.O.K.” Review: Stop-motion + Marvel = Fine

Marvel and Hulu teamed up with the animation studio behind “Robot Chicken” to bring the big-headed supervillain M.O.D.O.K. and his world to life. Does it work? Sure. “M.O.D.O.K.” focuses on the titular cranially endowed yet emotionally hindered villain’s personal and professional lives as both crumble around him (due in large part to his own actions).
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

The Work Is Slow

All four musicians in avant-rock supergroup Body Meπa—drummer Greg Fox, bassist Melvin Gibbs, and guitarists Sasha Frere-Jones and Grey McMurray—have spent their careers in myriad contexts, and their debut album together, The Work Is Slow, finds them operating in yet another mode, dishing out sprawling post-rock jams both jazzy and psychedelic. One could point to previous efforts as antecedents—jazz-fusion freak-outs in Gibbs’ Power Tools, funk-rock meanderings in Frere-Jones’ Ui, drugged-out fuzz in Fox’s Teeth Mountain—but the quartet sounds supremely focused on this record. More than their other output, the goal here is to entrance.
Musicedmidentity.com

Inertia Drops ‘Force In Motion’ EP on IN : DEEP

New Zealand’s Inertia pushes the momentum forward with Force In Motion, a five-track EP that’s out now on IN : DEEP. Since their formation, New Zealand-based duo Inertia have looked to push the drum and bass scene forward with their deep take on the genre. Now, this collaborative project between Dan Kinraid (KINA) and Alex Lowe (M2MYU) has landed their debut release on IN : DEEP in the form of the five-track Force In Motion EP.
Electronicstechxplore.com

Sony launches motion-sensing music effects controller, Motion Sonic

A long time in the making, Sony has just announced the upcoming release of Motion Sonic, a new technology that allows music lovers to track their own movements as they play music. Whether you are strumming a guitar or waving your hands to a beat, Motion Sonic ensures your movements remain in sync with the melody at hand.
Technologypro-tools-expert.com

Mixing Keys With Waves Brauer Motion

In this video for Production Expert, Michael Costa shows us how he mixes keys with Waves Brauer Motion, a sophisticated panning tool to get creative and unique movement to your tracks, providing two panners, each of which feeds a stereo output. Based on the rare FS1 Cyclosonic panner from Songbird....
Sciencewolfram.com

Dust loops: artificial chaotic motion of particles

MODERATORS' NOTE: This post is based on the tumblr blog found here. The seemingly random and chaotic motion of 5,000 particles are captured in just 20 frames which repeat in a mere 2 second long loop, but results in a much longer apparent motion. If the motion of any single particle is followed it takes about 30 minutes for the particle to return to its original location.
MusicMAXIMUM ROCKNROLL

The Slow Death

The tenth-anniversary reissue of this gem of an album has been remixed and remastered, so it sounds even better than it did a decade ago. This is still one of my favorite records by Mr. Thorson and company. The opening track “Ticks of the Clock” is and has been one of my favorite songs for the last ten years. That said, just about every song on this record is a hit in my opinion, and I’m thrilled that Rad Girlfriend has reissued it so that hopefully a new crop of folks can give it a spin and possibly find their new favorite band!
Entertainmentjuno.co.uk

Universal Motion Chart

Https://www.juno.co.uk/products/alinka-universal-motion-ep/828352-01/ Snad - "The Most Euphoric Moment Of My Life" (6:47) Lukas Lehmann - "Juno Cuts A Caper" (6:50) Everything In Motion (feat Indra Dunis) Wave 200. Note To Self. Call Her (Say You Care) Sendling Sidewalks. Memory Palace (feat DJ City) Lost In Cat Content. Cruise. 10. FORTHCOMING. BOHM/FREEK...
Books & Literaturegoodticklebrain.com

POCKET BLOGS: Perilous Arrow’s Motion

By mine honor, in true English, I love thee, Kate. By which honor I dare not swear thou lovest me, yet my blood begins to flatter me that thou dost, notwithstanding the poor and untempering effect of my visage. Now beshrew my father’s ambition! He was thinking of civil wars when he got me; therefore was I created with a stubborn outside, with an aspect of iron, that when I come to woo ladies, I fright them.
Moviestelugubulletin.com

Brahmastra campaign: 10 teasers, 13 motion posters!

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) Brahmastra is one of the most-awaited and talked about films in Bollywood for two years. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia, the film is in the news for interesting news.
Moviesnewpaper24.com

The True Tales Behind the Conjuring Motion pictures – NEWPAPER24

There’s an outdated adage: By no means let the info get in the best way of a superb story. And the movies of the Conjuring universe, based mostly on the case recordsdata of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, have turned that adage right into a billion-dollar field workplace behemoth.
Engineeringarxiv.org

Learning Riemannian Manifolds for Geodesic Motion Skills

For robots to work alongside humans and perform in unstructured environments, they must learn new motion skills and adapt them to unseen situations on the fly. This demands learning models that capture relevant motion patterns, while offering enough flexibility to adapt the encoded skills to new requirements, such as dynamic obstacle avoidance. We introduce a Riemannian manifold perspective on this problem, and propose to learn a Riemannian manifold from human demonstrations on which geodesics are natural motion skills. We realize this with a variational autoencoder (VAE) over the space of position and orientations of the robot end-effector. Geodesic motion skills let a robot plan movements from and to arbitrary points on the data manifold. They also provide a straightforward method to avoid obstacles by redefining the ambient metric in an online fashion. Moreover, geodesics naturally exploit the manifold resulting from multiple--mode tasks to design motions that were not explicitly demonstrated previously. We test our learning framework using a 7-DoF robotic manipulator, where the robot satisfactorily learns and reproduces realistic skills featuring elaborated motion patterns, avoids previously unseen obstacles, and generates novel movements in multiple-mode settings.
Electronicsreadwrite.com

Product Review: BioBidet FLOW Motion Faucet

This review is the Bemis bioBidet Flow Motion faucet. The FLOW is a single-handle pull-down faucet with hands-free motion sensing technology. A neighbor got the Brushed Nickel finish, and after seeing how her faucet worked, I had to have one. All of my faucet finishes are in the Oil Rubbed Bronze, so I had to have mine match (really, the Chrome is my favorite finish and always has been), but I digress.
Electronicsconnectedcrib.com

YoLink Outdoor Motion Detector

Here is another motion detector that combines with your smartphone to let you know if there is activity around your driveway or garage. The YoLink Outdoor Motion Detector is powered by LoRa with a range of up to 1/4 mile. It can detect intruders before their reach your property. More...
EntertainmentNo Film School

Your Guide to Easy Stop-Motion Animation

The typical technique for animation is moving an object, taking a picture of it, then slightly moving it again and taking another picture. This is the case for hand-drawn animation, with each drawing serving as a frame, and stop-motion animation, in which each photograph serves as a frame in the animation.
Technologyweworkremotely.com

Motion Graphics & Video Designer

At Doist, our mission is to inspire the workplace of the future by creating simple yet powerful productivity tools that promote a more fulfilling way to work and live. We're a multidisciplinary, fully remote, team that’s passionate about creating products, like Todoist and Twist, that improve people’s lives. We thrive on innovating new solutions to old productivity challenges and we seek to rethink how productivity tools are made.
Musicghostcultmag.com

Anthrax Discusses “Clash of The Titans” Tour and Married With Children in Episode #15 of Their Web Series

Anthrax has shared its third video in their series celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the band with their “Anthrax 40 for 40” series of videos. The 15th clip in the series features the band discussing more details about their major milestones such as ap[pearinbg on “Married With Children,” touring with fellow legends with Clash of The Titans like Slayer, Megadeth, and Alice in Chains, touring with Iron Maiden, and more. The 11-week series will include video contributions from Chuck D, Corey Taylor, Dave Grohl, Dave Mustaine, Gary Holt, Gene Simmons, Henry Rollins, John Carpenter, Kerry King, Mike Patton, Nergal, Norman Reedus, Michael Poulsen, Rob Zombie, Robert Trujillo, Roger Miret, Darryl McDaniels (RUN DMC), Slash, Tom Morello and more. There will also be video clips from former band members Dan Lilker, Dan Spitz, John Bush, Neil Turbin, and Rob Caggiano. The band also announced the details of their 40th anniversary livestream event, taking place July 16th. Check out the clip below.
Musicside-line.com

Paradise Lost’s ‘Draconian Times Live MMXI’ comes to tape…

Who would have thought that we would be writing about a tape release in 2021?. Birth Ritual Records has announced that it will be releasing Paradise Lost’s “Draconian Times Live MMXI” on tape. The live version of the band’s iconic album “Draconian Times” will be released on June 30th for the first time on tape via Birth Ritual Records under exclusive license from Century Media Records.