Here’s what Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver had to say to the Atlanta media during a virtual call Thursday:. On where he fits in the defense: “I feel like it’s going to be a lot of different spots. Trying out a lot of different spots right now. We haven’t really made that decision yet … especially in this system with (defensive coordinator Dean) Pees, there are a lot of different things that he likes to do. I can see myself being in a lot of different positions out there on the field. So, I’m excited about it and look forward to what that is.”