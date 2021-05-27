Cancel
8bitGothborg

Cover picture for the articleI wanted to explain what I'm going to start doing and why to avoid confusion. Communion After Dark Radio: https://communionafterdark.squarespace.com/listennow/. Foamy Archive: https://archive.org/search.php?query=foamy+the+squirrel. Watch my videos here:. https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ezLquPZyNUIf/. May 08, 2021. Unboxing Mystery CDs (Goth/Industrial/Etc.) This was a lot of fun and I’m excited to listen to some new music!

#Goth Subculture#European Union#Fbi#Video Music#Music Video#Fun Things#Good Music#Punk Music#Nochtmahr#Instagram#Fbi Crime Report#Happy News Songs#Goth Podcasts#Random Shit#Videos#New Music#Song#Original Video#Dark Radio#Geeks
Musicbreakingandentering.net

‘Satellite’ by Hue Hinton Is A Beautiful Song About Solitude

‘Satellite’ is Hue Hinton‘s debut single. The song describes the feeling of solitude and feeling like you might not relate to everyone. Hue wrote this song to help listeners who relate know that they are not alone in their struggles. It was written, produced and performed all by Hue. The hook, ‘why you turn me to a satellite’ is a metaphor that sums up the message of the song.
Musichypebeast.com

Lorde Hints at New Music With 'Solar Power' Cover Art

Lorde is further fuelling the rumors of her return by posting the cover art of a possible project entitled Solar Power. The 24-year-old artist shared the artwork on her official website with the caption that reads, “ARRIVING IN 2021 … PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE.” Nothing on the website is clickable or will bring you to another page, leaving fans to wonder if this is the highly-anticipated L3 album.
Musicmaryvilleforum.com

Shaun Ryder: My new album is nonsense

Shaun Ryder says his new solo album is “nonsense”. The Happy Mondays star has insisted his upcoming record, ‘Visits From Future Technology’, includes lyrics that are just as whacky as they’ve always been, despite the tracks being written completely sober. Speaking about his upcoming single, titled ‘Mumbo Jumbo’, he said:...
Theater & Dancebrooklynvegan.com

Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
Musicallaccess.com

Robyn Ottolini

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Warner Music Nashville's Robyn Ottolini will release her debut EP with the label, "The But I'm Not Always Sad Either" EP, on Friday, June 25th. The four-song project follows her "The But I'm Not Always Hilarious" EP, and features the recently released track, "Tell You Everything." Ottolini wrote or co-wrote each track on the project.
Nashville, TNtennesseestar.com

Music Spotlight: Bailey Callahan

NASHVILLE, Tennessee Bailey Callahan is a girl who lights up a room. She is a singer/songwriter and recording artist who comes from sunny Florida and now makes Nashville her home. Callahan got into music when her grandmother made a bet. She said she would give $50 to the first grandchild...
CelebritiesCharlotteObserver.com

Album reviews: Olivia Rodrigo, Bachelor, Alan Jackson

The breakout pop star of 2021 is Olivia Rodrigo, the singer and actress whose debut single, "Drivers License" went straight to the top of the Billboard charts in January and stayed for two months. The heartbreaking ballad is cleverly constructed around a scenario that's teen angsty in the extreme. Finally...
Musiczapgossip.com

Coldplay perform on alien planet in music video for Higher Power

Coldplay’s new music video for ‘Higher Power’ is a “metaphor” for how “alienated” everyone has felt amid the global pandemic. Chris Martin and co perform on the planet of Kaotica, which is “populated by robot dogs, giant holograms and a street-gang of dancing aliens”, performed by Seoul’s Ambiguous Dance Company, in the Dave Meyers-helmed promo.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

30 New Songs Out Today

LANTLÔS - "MAGNOLIA" German post-black metal turned heavy shoegaze act Lantlôs has shared the second single off their anticipated new album Wildhund (due 7/30 via Prophecy Productions). It's some of Lantlôs' most overtly poppy music yet, but still with a ton of weight in those riffs. -- CHRIS DEMAKES (LESS...
Musicweraveyou.com

Faithless ‘Insomnia’ gets remix treatment by Maceo Plex

Cuban-American DJ and music producer Maceo Plex gets his hands on one of the industry’s most charismatic classics to make his remix magic. Born Eric Estornel, Ellum boss is best known by his stage names like Maceo Plex, Maetrik or Mariel Ito. Regardless of the alias, Maceo Plex has always been synonymous with creativity and uniqueness. The very particular way he interprets music makes him a very strong and distinct player. Although he does not bend to any genre, it is in techno that we see the true essence of Maceo Plex and it is in techno that he transforms so many tracks that he dares to remix. This time he’s taken the immortal single ‘Insomnia‘ brought to the world by British dance act Faithless 25 years ago. ‘I can’t get no sleep‘ is now a world-renowned chant and recognised as a turning point in the dance scene back in the golden days of 1996. The trio took music with content, everyday struggles and social problems and poured them out onto the dancefloor. As the ravers danced, they absorbed the messages Faithless wanted to pass along. On a mission to evangelise people into greater awareness, they stood out for their mastery and the contrast they marked from the rest of the dance music. In particular, ‘Insomnia’ is an anthem of nocturnal restlessness, food for the soul and fuel for the dancefloor.
Musicbridge909.org

June 7 New Music Adds: Samia, Jungle, Jeff Porter

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including Samia (pictured), Jungle and Jeff Porter. Boy Golden - “KD and Lunch Meat”. Garbage - “Wolves”. Garbage comes to the T-Mobile Center on Sunday,...
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

Megan Thee Stallion Just Announced She's Dropping A New Song

Megan Thee Stallion just announced she's dropping a new song. 'Thot S**t' will make its debut on Friday (June 11). According to Pitchfork, 'Thot S**t will see Meg revive her Tina Snow alter ego. ' Thot S**t' also "celebrates women unapologetically enjoying themselves, doing whatever they want, whenever they want, regardless of what the critics have to say," the outlet reports.
CelebritiesWSLS

Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby top BET Award nominations

NEW YORK – Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby are the prom queen and king of the 2021 BET Awards. The chart-topping rappers each scored seven nominations at the show airing live on June 27 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Megan Thee Stallion, who won three Grammys this year,...
Celebrities1015khits.com

Cyndi Lauper at #1

Today in 1984, Cyndi Lauper started a two week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with ‘Time After Time’ a No.3 hit in the UK. Lauper co-wrote ‘Time After Time’ with Philadelphia based Rob Hyman of The Hooters.
Celebritieshot1015tampabay.com

5SOS frontman Luke Hemmings announces engagement to Sierra Deaton

Wedding bells are ringing for 5 Seconds of Summer frontman Luke Hemmings, who announced Tuesday that he and girlfriend Sierra Deaton are now engaged. Taking to Instagram to share a series of photos documenting his romantic proposal, with one showing off the gorgeous pear-shaped diamond ring he presented his future wife, the "Youngblood" singer gushed, "With shaking hands but a full heart I proposed to my best friend earlier this year."
MusicEDMTunes

Eric Prydz Teases New Music Release

New Eric Prydz music is on the way! The renowned music producer has posted on Twitter a teaser of an unreleased track in the works. Since the release of his 2020 single, “NOPUS,” fans have been waiting for the Swedish DJ to share some new music. However, Prydz shared a snippet of the unreleased track, stating “Getting things done…. #2021.”