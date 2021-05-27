8bitGothborg

Cuban-American DJ and music producer Maceo Plex gets his hands on one of the industry’s most charismatic classics to make his remix magic. Born Eric Estornel, Ellum boss is best known by his stage names like Maceo Plex, Maetrik or Mariel Ito. Regardless of the alias, Maceo Plex has always been synonymous with creativity and uniqueness. The very particular way he interprets music makes him a very strong and distinct player. Although he does not bend to any genre, it is in techno that we see the true essence of Maceo Plex and it is in techno that he transforms so many tracks that he dares to remix. This time he’s taken the immortal single ‘Insomnia‘ brought to the world by British dance act Faithless 25 years ago. ‘I can’t get no sleep‘ is now a world-renowned chant and recognised as a turning point in the dance scene back in the golden days of 1996. The trio took music with content, everyday struggles and social problems and poured them out onto the dancefloor. As the ravers danced, they absorbed the messages Faithless wanted to pass along. On a mission to evangelise people into greater awareness, they stood out for their mastery and the contrast they marked from the rest of the dance music. In particular, ‘Insomnia’ is an anthem of nocturnal restlessness, food for the soul and fuel for the dancefloor.