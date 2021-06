In the scope of various cultural institutions across the world, opera houses are some of the most magnificent of them all. These opera houses are not just the pride of the city but also important tourist attractions. Irrespective of whether you have an interest in ballet or opera, you will find these houses captivating with their rich historic value, architectural legacy, and the ambiance that emits a larger-than-life emotion. Take a look at some of the most famous and exquisite opera houses and plan your next trip soon.